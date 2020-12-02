The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

Mercedes-Benz's latest Maybach model is the GLS600.
Up front, it's as nice as any other new GLS.
But in back, things really get fancy with two individual seats, a fridge and tons of legroom.
The styling might not be for everyone.
Eight different two-tone paint choices are available.
These 23-inch wheels are optional, too.
The Maybach GLS600 is the only version of the GLS to wear Mercedes' smaller hood ornament.
Power comes from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
The Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 starts at $161,550 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Mercedes' new GLS600.