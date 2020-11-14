2021 Honda Accord Hybrid driven, BMW iX EV revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers. We're glad to have you for another week in review to take a look back on the best of the best from the week now in the rearview.
As always, we drove plenty of great cars and covered the latest news from the industry, so buckle up and scroll down to read about the best of Roadshow from Nov. 8-14.
Top reviews
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficientSee all photos
Thrifty and fun to drive, says Reviews Editor Andrew Krok. After a first drive with the sedan, it's safe to say the Accord still has that special something, even in hybrid form.
Click here to read our 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review.
2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo: Falling short of expectationsSee all photos
Fast, but flawed. That was Reviews Editor Craig Cole's verdict on the handsome 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo. Lots of power can't make up for some big question marks Cole walked away with.
Click here to read our 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo review.
2021 McLaren 765LT is road-legal insanitySee all photos
If the 720S isn't enough, meet the 765LT, which Managing Editor Steven Ewing had a chance to drive. It looks great with its long-tail body and has gobs of power for days. If you want to go fast, this is a great ticket.
Click here to read our 2021 McLaren 765LT review.
2021 BMW Alpina XB7 has poise and pedigreeSee all photos
Top news
- BMW's flagship EV is here: It's called the iX and it will be a technological showcase when it arrives in the US in early 2022.
- Porsche teases its next EV: The Macan EV showed up in a sneaky teaser in clay-model form.
- Hyundai Kona Electric gets a refresh: Europe is in for an updated Kona EV with a far sharper face.
- Holy cow, the Lexus LS gets a touchscreen: After years, the big sedan will finally sport a touchscreen for 2021.
- Ford's new commercial EV: The E-Transit debuted this week with 126 miles of range to electrify commercial fleets.
- The Ferrari SF90 Spider looks darling: A drop-top Ferrari debuted this week. It looks great. What more do you want?
Acura NSX adds one of the rarest colors from its history for 2021See all photos
Top videos
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive
Krok and our team put together a first drive video for you to enjoy on the new Accord Hybrid, should you need more sedan coverage in your life.
The 2021 Cadillac Escalade's screens
What do all the screens do in the new Escalade? Cole goes through it all for you.
Can an e-bike replace your car?
Maybe this one can. Associate Video Producer Evan Miller sees what the Yuba Mundo is all about.
Discuss: 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid driven, BMW iX EV revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.