2021 Honda Accord Hybrid driven, BMW iX EV revealed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image BMW

Happy Saturday, Roadshow readers. We're glad to have you for another week in review to take a look back on the best of the best from the week now in the rearview.

As always, we drove plenty of great cars and covered the latest news from the industry, so buckle up and scroll down to read about the best of Roadshow from Nov. 8-14.

Top reviews

Thrifty and fun to drive, says Reviews Editor Andrew Krok. After a first drive with the sedan, it's safe to say the Accord still has that special something, even in hybrid form.

Click here to read our 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive review.

Fast, but flawed. That was Reviews Editor Craig Cole's verdict on the handsome 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo. Lots of power can't make up for some big question marks Cole walked away with.

Click here to read our 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo review.

If the 720S isn't enough, meet the 765LT, which Managing Editor Steven Ewing had a chance to drive. It looks great with its long-tail body and has gobs of power for days. If you want to go fast, this is a great ticket.

Click here to read our 2021 McLaren 765LT review.

Top news

Acura NSX adds one of the rarest colors from its history for 2021 See all photos +35 More

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive: Smooth without...

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid first drive

Krok and our team put together a first drive video for you to enjoy on the new Accord Hybrid, should you need more sedan coverage in your life.

Now playing: Watch this: So many screens: Here's what the 2021 Cadillac Escalade's...

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade's screens

What do all the screens do in the new Escalade? Cole goes through it all for you.

Now playing: Watch this: Yuba Mundo: Can an e-bike replace my car?

Can an e-bike replace your car?

Maybe this one can. Associate Video Producer Evan Miller sees what the Yuba Mundo is all about.