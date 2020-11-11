Acura NSX adds one of the rarest colors from its history for 2021

The 2021 Acura NSX brings back one of the rarest colors in NSX history.
Long Beach Blue was available from 2002 to 2005, and only 88 cars were made.
The color is named for the Long Beach Grand Prix, of which Acura is the title sponsor.
The rest of the car remains largely the same as the 2020 model year.
Options like a carbon-fiber pack for the interior and the exterior are available.
As are carbon-ceramic brakes.
The car retains its turbocharged V6 engine and sophisticated hybrid system.
This means that the 2021 NSX should still be a wickedly fast supercar.
But a supercar that can be used every day.
Customer deliveries are set to begin in early 2021.