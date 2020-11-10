2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient

It's not the quickest thing on the block, but it's among the thriftiest.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Midsize sedans are about as exciting as buying a new brand of chicken stock for the first time, and their ultra-efficient hybrid variants aren't much more riveting.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

They are, however, hugely important vehicles.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Midsize sedans were long the staple of families across America, and while crossovers have eaten into that segment in a large way, this segment is still a hotbed of competition.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

In the last year we've seen new or refreshed midsize hybrids from both Hyundai and Toyota, and now, it's Honda's turn with the updated 2021 Accord Hybrid.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Honda Sensing suite of active and passive driver aids remains standard on all Accord Hybrid trims, comprising adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning and automatic emergency braking. 

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Best of all, the 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid remains eminently affordable. 

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The base model will set you back $27,325 including destination, with the EX at $30,320 and the leather-lined EX-L commanding $33,645.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Even the top-trim Touring stays under $40,000, landing at $37,195. That puts its toe to toe with the Camry and Sonata hybrids.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

With new, approachable technologies and a hybrid powertrain that likes to keep it smooth, the Accord Hybrid should help keep this segment a hotly contested one for some time to come.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid.

2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2021 Honda Accord Hybrid
Andrew Krok/Roadshow
