It's not the quickest thing on the block, but it's among the thriftiest.
Midsize sedans are about as exciting as buying a new brand of chicken stock for the first time, and their ultra-efficient hybrid variants aren't much more riveting.
They are, however, hugely important vehicles.
Midsize sedans were long the staple of families across America, and while crossovers have eaten into that segment in a large way, this segment is still a hotbed of competition.
In the last year we've seen new or refreshed midsize hybrids from both Hyundai and Toyota, and now, it's Honda's turn with the updated 2021 Accord Hybrid.
The Honda Sensing suite of active and passive driver aids remains standard on all Accord Hybrid trims, comprising adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, lane-departure warning and automatic emergency braking.
Best of all, the 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid remains eminently affordable.
The base model will set you back $27,325 including destination, with the EX at $30,320 and the leather-lined EX-L commanding $33,645.
Even the top-trim Touring stays under $40,000, landing at $37,195. That puts its toe to toe with the Camry and Sonata hybrids.
With new, approachable technologies and a hybrid powertrain that likes to keep it smooth, the Accord Hybrid should help keep this segment a hotly contested one for some time to come.
Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: 2021 Honda Accord Hybrid keeps it efficient
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.