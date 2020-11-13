2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo: Falling short of expectations

If you're shopping for an exotic Italian SUV, the Levante could be for you.
Delivering staggering performance, top-shelf Trofeo models feature a Ferrari-sourced V8 engine that delivers 590 horsepower.
This is certainly an attractive SUV.
Unfortunately, the Levante's interior is something of a mixed bag.
Simple and legible are two words that describe this vehicle's instrument cluster.
That big ol' grille lets in loads of air to keep that V8 engine happy.
Large wheels and brakes are a must on any vehicle with this much performance.
Surprisingly, there's plenty of comfort for passengers and loads of cargo room in this Maserati.
Trident logos adorn the Levante's rear pillars.
For more photos of the 2020 Maserati Levante Trofeo, keep clicking through this gallery.