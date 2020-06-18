2021 Ford F-150 teaser reveals new headlight signature

Ford

The 2021 Ford F-150 pickup debuts on June 25, and we finally have our first official look at the new truck. The people over at the F-150 Gen 14 forum noticed that Ford's website prominently shows a shadowy teaser of the F-150's front end along with information about the truck's debut.

Most visible is the new F-150's light signature, which consists of LEDs surrounding the top and sides of the headlights as well as smaller fog light elements. The bracketlike shape is something we've seen on other recent Ford vehicles like the Super Duty truck and it should give the F-150 a more distinctive look, especially at night.

Sadly, messing around with the image in Photoshop doesn't reveal much else. But the new F-150 looks a little larger and blockier than the current truck overall, and the hood seems taller and more sculpted. Expect an even bigger grille, lots of chrome and prominent badges. This is an American truck, after all.

Previous spy photos revealed the interior of a midrange Lariat trim level, and while the overall look is familiar, it will have a large touchscreen and a digital gauge cluster. It's possible that higher-end versions will have an even bigger screen, perhaps a vertical-oriented one like the ones in the new Explorer and the Ram 1500.

Both a hybrid model with a V6 engine and a fully electric version are in the cards for the F-150, but we aren't likely to see those at first. The 2021 F-150 will debut on June 25 at 5:00 p.m. PT (8:00 p.m. ET), with the truck expected to go on sale in October after facing some production delays.