2021 Ford F-150 rumored to be hit with delays

Ford's decision to halt production this year due to the coronavirus is likely the cause, if true.

2019 Ford F-150Enlarge Image

We'll still see the new F-150 this year, just later than previously planned more than likely.

 Emme Hall/Roadshow

Pickup truck buyers will likely have to wait a little while longer for the next Ford F-150. According to information that apparently comes from a fleet distribution news bulletin sent out last week, Ford has bumped orders and production back a few months for the 2021 F-150.

The information surfaced on the F150 Gen-14 forum over the weekend, and actually, this latest delay (if true) represents the second time Ford moved to push the timeline back. Originally, orders for the 2021 F-150 were supposed to open May 11, according to the information. The date then moved to June 15, and now, the latest update says July 15 will be the day to place orders for the new truck.

Production will also take place later than expected, according to the document. Ford supposedly planned to start production at its truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan, on Sept. 28. Now, the date shown is Oct. 12. Assembly at the plant in Kansas City moves from Oct. 26 to Nov. 9.

Ford declined to comment. But given all the delays the coronavirus pandemic has so far caused, this wouldn't be a total shock.

Check out the 2021 Ford F-150's gigantic touchscreen

The 2021 F-150 won't mark a revolution, but it will introduce substantial updates. We expect to see an F-150 Hybrid materialize, possibly with hybrid tech paired with the truck's base 3.5-liter V6 engine. Leaked photos also show the new F-150 will pack a massive touchscreen display with updates to the center stack controls. Further, a digital cockpit ditches analog gauges, at least for the Lariat trim level.

Despite the pandemic, we'll still likely see the F-150 in the near future. Aside from the bread-and-butter pickup, we're also in for the new Ford Bronco's official debut, and we're still supposed to see the SUV's little brother, the Bronco Sport, too.

Now playing: Watch this: Ford F-150 Raptor: An off-road hero?
7:59
