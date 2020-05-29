2021 Ford F-150 will debut on June 25

Ford

The 2021 Ford F-150's launch may have been delayed, but thankfully, we won't have to wait too much longer to see the brand-new full-size pickup. Ford will officially reveal the 2021 F-150 online on June 25, a company spokesperson tweeted on Friday.

We aren't expecting a massive overhaul for Ford's newest truck; the changes should mostly be evolutionary, not revolutionary. Earlier leaked photos indicate the 2021 F-150 will have a huge touchscreen multimedia display, as well as a digital gauge cluster.

Under the hood, we expect Ford to offer the F-150's usual smattering of powertrains, from turbocharged V6 engines to (hopefully) Ford's lovely 5.0-liter V8. An F-150 Hybrid is also in the cards, and a fully electric version is on the way, too.

Following the 2021 F-150's debut later this month, production is expected to kick off in October at Ford's truck plant in Dearborn, Michigan. We'll have all the details when the F-150 officially bows on Thursday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. ET.