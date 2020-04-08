2021 Ford F-150 Lariat interior pics leak and there's a huge touchscreen display

Last summer, we first heard whispers that Ford was prepared to take the 2021 F-150 into the world of massive touchscreens. Now, we know that's absolutely going to be the case.

Photos published to the F-150 Gen 14 forum on Wednesday show not only a really, really big touchscreen display, but also a mighty large digital gauge cluster. The photos specifically show the F-150 Lariat trim.

Smack-dab in the center console is the big attraction: the new touchscreen display. If we go by the rumors reported last year, it should measure 12 inches. Right now, the screen size caps out at 8 inches in the F-150.

It sits very well in the dashboard and looks like a lovely evolution from the truck's current cockpit. Below it, there are physical controls for the radio and HVAC, but surely drivers will find the same controls on the massive screen, too.

The second big piece of news is the digital gauge cluster. The colors remain Ford's traditional ice blue hue, and the automaker has even gone so far as creating a digital rpm gauge with a traditional round shape. The main photo of the cluster, while blurry, shows fuel economy, distance until empty and more traditional pieces of information for drivers like oil temperature.

Aside from the technology, the forum also spied a few other pieces relevant to the Lariat trim. Foremost, we know it's a Lariat model because, well, a leather tag spells it out on the glove compartment. There's a new steering wheel, a two-tone leather option and a very trick gear selector with a stow-away option. It appears drivers will be able to stow the shifter away in a downward position.

Ford declined to comment on the photos, but updates are definitely on the way. Not only is the F-150 in for a big refresh for 2021, but the latest updates will likely include a hybrid model, and they could finally bear the upcoming F-150 battery-electric pickup.