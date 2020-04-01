Ford F-150 Hybrid's electrification gear may pair with V6 engine

Enlarge Image Ford

A Ford F-150 Hybrid is coming, if you don't recall. It's often overlooked as there's far greater attention on the forthcoming -- and equally mysterious -- F-150 electric pickup truck. While we still don't know much about the EV pickup, we may have a new nugget of information on the hybrid model.

An F-150 Forum member published a supposed internal document on Wednesday that provides some basic details on the 2021 F-150's hybrid powertrain. According to this document, the hybrid system will pair with the pickup's base 3.5-liter V6, which makes 375 horsepower without electrification augmenting anything. It's hard to imagine this 3.5-liter V6 is a totally new engine, so for now, we'll assume the engine's part of the Ford powertrain parts bin.

F150Gen14.com

It seems pretty clear the electrified pickup will make more power than the engine on its own, but the document lists a big, fat "TBD" under "net brake horsepower." So, we don't have a clue what it'll be. Ford declined to comment on the published document when Roadshow reached out.

For now, that's it on details about the F-150 Hybrid because Ford isn't letting loose lips expose any secrets. Originally, the pickup was supposed to debut by 2020, according to Ford in 2017. However, as noted, this document explicitly says it'll be a 2021 model. We'll likely see the truck sometime this year, and maybe we'll learn more about the electric model, too.