2021 Ford Bronco revealed, tweaked Toyota Camry and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Bronco week, Roadshow readers! Oh, you didn't hear? Yes, this past Monday the 2021 Ford Bronco came back into the world.

Naturally, we covered the Bronco, and its smaller stablemate the Bronco Sport, quite closely. You can nab all of that good stuff below along with the best reviews and videos from our editors this week.

Here's the best of the best from July 12 to July 18.

Top reviews

Reviews Editor and off-road-aholic Emme Hall had a go in the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer. It's a storied name for Chevy fans, but this time around, it returns as something quite different. Is there a little spark left from the rugged SUV of yore?

Read our 2021 Chevy Trailblazer review.

Does a roster of Mopar accessories make the 2020 Ram 1500 even better? That's what Reviews Editor Craig Cole aimed to find out. Some accessories certainly enhanced the pickup, while other created some trade-offs.

Read our 2020 Ram 1500 Mopar accessories review.

The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is an everyday supercar of sorts, but believe or not, the German brand still offers it with a stick. Managing Editor Steve Ewing staked his ground and said the latest 911 is definitely better with a manual, even if it is slower.

Read our 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet review.

Top videos

Ford Bronco design boss Paul Wraith dishes program secrets...

Bronco design boss talks about Ford's latest baby

Paul Wraith, the man who oversaw the new Bronco's design, dishes secrets and talks Easter eggs. C'mon, who doesn't love a good tale from the design studio?

The 2021 Ford Bronco is armed and ready to go Jeep hunting

The Bronco's ready to go Jeep hunting

Not only did we write all about the new Bronco, we saw it in person! Executive Editor Chris Paukert was on hand to grab a closer look at the new Bronco.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport is an awesome basecamp

Ford Bronco Sport is an awesome basecamp

Paukert also got a close look at the baby Bronco, aka the Bronco Sport. While it's not a body-on-frame SUV, it seems pretty formidable on the dirt.