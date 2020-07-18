2021 Ford Bronco revealed, tweaked Toyota Camry and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Bronco week, Roadshow readers! Oh, you didn't hear? Yes, this past Monday the 2021 Ford Bronco came back into the world.
Naturally, we covered the Bronco, and its smaller stablemate the Bronco Sport, quite closely. You can nab all of that good stuff below along with the best reviews and videos from our editors this week.
Here's the best of the best from July 12 to July 18.
Top reviews
2021 Chevy Trailblazer is tiny and rugged-lookingSee all photos
Reviews Editor and off-road-aholic Emme Hall had a go in the 2021 Chevy Trailblazer. It's a storied name for Chevy fans, but this time around, it returns as something quite different. Is there a little spark left from the rugged SUV of yore?
Read our 2021 Chevy Trailblazer review.
This Ram 1500 is loaded with cool Mopar accessoriesSee all photos
Does a roster of Mopar accessories make the 2020 Ram 1500 even better? That's what Reviews Editor Craig Cole aimed to find out. Some accessories certainly enhanced the pickup, while other created some trade-offs.
Read our 2020 Ram 1500 Mopar accessories review.
2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet: Better with a stickSee all photos
The 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is an everyday supercar of sorts, but believe or not, the German brand still offers it with a stick. Managing Editor Steve Ewing staked his ground and said the latest 911 is definitely better with a manual, even if it is slower.
Read our 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet review.
The 2020 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design looks great and drives wellSee all photos
Top news
- The Bronco's back: Yes, this week's defining moment was certainly the 2021 Ford Bronco. We have everything you need to know about the new SUV.
- Ford Bronco Sport is the smaller horse: Not only is the body-on-frame Bronco back, but there's a Bronco family this time around, too. The Bronco Sport might share a platform with the Escape, but it's actually got some chops. Don't let it fool you.
- Bronco trim breakdown: If you need a handy way to go through all the info surrounding the new Bronco, we've broken down every trim and optional package for the SUV.
- Toyota Camry gets some tweaks: The sedan debuted this week with some mild updates outside, but big ones under the skin. The Camry is the first new Toyota to sport its Safety Sense 2.5 system.
- Bronco vs. Wrangler: You know you want to see how the Bronco and Jeep Wrangler stack up, so we went ahead and listed five ways Ford's machine trumps Jeep's icon.
- Civic Coupe bids farewell: Honda said the two-door Civic, including the Civic Si Coupe, are dead. So is the lovely Fit hatchback. Instead, the Civic Hatchback and HR-V will serve as entry-level models to replace the Fit.
2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition: Enhanced looks and dynamicsSee all photos
Top videos
Bronco design boss talks about Ford's latest baby
Paul Wraith, the man who oversaw the new Bronco's design, dishes secrets and talks Easter eggs. C'mon, who doesn't love a good tale from the design studio?
The Bronco's ready to go Jeep hunting
Not only did we write all about the new Bronco, we saw it in person! Executive Editor Chris Paukert was on hand to grab a closer look at the new Bronco.
Ford Bronco Sport is an awesome basecamp
Paukert also got a close look at the baby Bronco, aka the Bronco Sport. While it's not a body-on-frame SUV, it seems pretty formidable on the dirt.
