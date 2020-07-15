2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition: Enhanced looks and dynamics

With a lower ride and far more style, production of this model is capped at just 6,000 units.
Black and bronze accents really dress this Corolla up.
A new front spoiler is part of the Apex Edition's enhanced looks.
Special springs lower the vehicle by more than half an inch and should provide crisper handling.
Toyota will only manufacture 6,000 Apex Edition Corollas for the 2021 model year; 120 of those will be fitted with a six-speed manual transmission.
This car's 18-inch wheels are treated to a gloss-black finish, furthering its aggressive look.
Aside from the Apex Edition model, all 2021 Toyota Corollas gain Android Auto functionality. This is in addition to Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa compatibility.
Lamps of the LED variety punctuate this Corolla's front end.
A 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine provides 169 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque in Apex Edition models.
All 2021 Corollas come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, a suite of advanced driver aids that includes things like road sign recognition, automatic high beams and steering assist.
