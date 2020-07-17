Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet: Better with a stick

Porsche's seven-speed manual is now a no-cost option. Go on, live a little.

1 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

It's the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet!

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Carrera S gets a 443-horsepower, twin-turbo flat-six engine.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
3 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This car rides on staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
4 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The interior is pretty boring in gray but...

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
5 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

There's a manual transmission!

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
6 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Yes, the 911 Carrera S and 4S can now be had with a seven-speed manual gearbox.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
7 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The same PCM tech as before is standard.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
8 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The standard Sport Chrono pack adds selectable drive modes.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
9 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The manual gearbox only makes the 911 better.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
10 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
11 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
12 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
13 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
14 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
15 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
16 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
17 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
18 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
19 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
20 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
21 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
22 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
23 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
24 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
25 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
26 of 26
Steven Ewing/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

19 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport teasers slowly start to show the SUVs

2021 Ford Bronco, Bronco Sport teasers slowly start to show the SUVs

12 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door: Hit the trails, bring your friends

2021 Ford Bronco 4-Door: Hit the trails, bring your friends

48 Photos
The two-door 2021 Ford Bronco has the Jeep Wrangler in its sights

The two-door 2021 Ford Bronco has the Jeep Wrangler in its sights

70 Photos
2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a tiny-tough small SUV

2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a tiny-tough small SUV

47 Photos
2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

2021 Ford F-150 brings PowerBoost hybrid tech, OTA smarts

41 Photos
The 2021 Toyota Camry gets a nip, a tuck and a sprinkle of new tech

The 2021 Toyota Camry gets a nip, a tuck and a sprinkle of new tech

24 Photos