Porsche's seven-speed manual is now a no-cost option. Go on, live a little.
It's the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet!
The Carrera S gets a 443-horsepower, twin-turbo flat-six engine.
This car rides on staggered 20- and 21-inch wheels.
The interior is pretty boring in gray but...
There's a manual transmission!
Yes, the 911 Carrera S and 4S can now be had with a seven-speed manual gearbox.
The same PCM tech as before is standard.
The standard Sport Chrono pack adds selectable drive modes.
The manual gearbox only makes the 911 better.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet.
Discuss: 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera S Cabriolet: Better with a stick
