This Ram 1500 is loaded with cool Mopar accessories

This Ram 1500 has been upgraded with around $13,000 in Mopar accessories.
One of the coolest upgrades made to this truck is an in-bed storage system with two sliding drawers.
Each one of these puppies can hold up to 200 pounds, while the upper surface can support a literal ton.
This truck features a 5.7-liter Hemi V8 that delivers 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque.
A cold-air intake helps this engine breath and makes some sweet sounds to boot.
A cat-back exhaust system helps that Hemi exhale and sound menacing.
This Ram's interior is familiar and still excellent.
This is a handsome truck, especially with all these Mopar goodies.
This particular rig is not fitted with Ram's optional air suspension system.
