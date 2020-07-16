The 2020 Volvo S60 T5 R-Design looks great and drives well

The 2020 Volvo S60 is a handsome luxury sedan.
This car's interior is thoughtfully designed and absolutely beautiful.
Good taste is a hallmark of Volvo vehicles.
Under the hood of T5 models is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 250 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
These are the S60 R-Design's optional 19-inch wheels.
This car's backseat is surprisingly spacious, with plenty of room for knees and noggins.
The optional Bowers & Wilkins sound system features five speakers and costs $3,200.
Such a pretty face!
Really, there's not a bad line on this car.
