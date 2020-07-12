2021 Chevy Trailblazer is tiny and rugged-looking

The Trailblazer is Chevrolet's new small SUV.
At $19,995, it's the least expensive SUV in Chevy's lineup.
The interior materials are fine, but the design is meh.
The Activ trim looks properly butch.
These look like foglights, but they're actually the headlights.
The Trailblazer takes a lot of its design inspiration from the larger Blazer SUV.
The interior is small, but relatively spacious.
Power comes from either a 1.2- or 1.3-liter I3 engine.
The RS trim looks best.
