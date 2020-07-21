2021 Ford Bronco First Edition production doubled amid high demand

Ford

Red alert, 2021 Ford Bronco fanatics. The Blue Oval has just upped the number of Bronco First Edition models it plans to build from 3,500 to 7,000 SUVs total.

Ford on Tuesday issued an email to those who reserved a Bronco First Edition, announcing plans to double the production run. The email is available to read at the Bronco6G forum, should you want to read the entire message.

What's unclear is how Ford allocated the additional 3,500 Broncos, because the email still says the model is sold out.

It's possible Ford simply oversold them once reservations went live. Or, perhaps dealers clamored to put more of them on the lot next spring. Surely those will be ripe for added dealer markups. Ford didn't immediately return a request for more information on the situation.

The email also reminded those with reservations they can change their Bronco trim when it's actually time to place an order, which according to rumors will be this December. They can also cancel their reservation and have their $100 deposit returned automatically. Reading through the forum thread, it appears the extra production has left some with reservations a little upset over the exclusivity factor.

Those who do opt for the First Edition will receive what's essentially the Badlands trim with the Lux and Sasquatch packages added as standard. Special badges also mark the SUV as one of 7,000 units. When it is time to order, Ford will ask for $60,800 to complete the transaction.