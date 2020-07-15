2021 Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport reservation order guide

Enlarge Image Ford

After enduring seemingly countless of anticipation and unending rumors, the Ford Bronco has returned. Well, almost. The 2021 Ford Bronco and 2021 Ford Bronco Sport won't reach dealers for months, but the automaker's reservation books have already opened for both models. Maybe you're already sold and want to plunk one of these spanking new SUVs in your garage. Maybe you're merely contemplating ownership and want to hedge your bets. Or perhaps you're just curious as to how Ford's reservation process works. Check out our reservation order guide below for everything there is to know.

Ford Bronco and Bronco Sport pricing

With many months to go before hitting dealers, it's perhaps unsurprising that Ford has not yet revealed full pricing that include the costs of all of these models' options. That's true whether you're interested in the Bronco 2-door, 4-door or the unibody Bronco Sport. However, we do have base prices for these models.

The Dearborn automaker has confirmed the big Bronco's base MSRP will ring up at $29,995, including $1,495 for destination and delivery. That all-in starting price is for the base two-door 2021 Ford Bronco, and the four-door model is substantially costlier, ringing up at $34,695.

As for the softer-but-still-rugged Bronco Sport crossover, it's priced slightly less expensive than its body-on-frame big brother, at $28,155 including $1,495 for freight.

While you sit and pore over the photos and specs deciding whether to place a reservation, it's gut-check time. Like many (most?) new vehicles, it's worth remembering that it'll be easy to option these Broncos to where their bottom lines are significantly higher than their base prices. The sheer number of options and trims on offer will undoubtedly dwarf those of your average sedan, and for most of us, that means bigger monthly payments. Here at Roadshow, we routinely see Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator pickup test models optioned well into the $50,000+ range -- some even crest $60,000. We expect the big Bronco to follow suit, although the unibody Bronco Sport's trim range will likely top out at or under $40,000 before options.



Speaking of pricier models, it took mere hours for the range-topping First Edition model's 3,500 reservation slots to be filled, closing orders for the limited-edition, high-content model.

One other key thing to note: It's important to remember that this is MSRP information -- Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price. Like nearly every other traditional automaker, Ford leaves adherence to its pricing guidelines up to its individual franchise dealers, who are free to charge more or less than than what the automaker suggests. In cases of high-demand for early, hot-selling models, dealer markups can be commonplace, especially if early inventory is limited. Certainly, there's no guarantee Blue Oval dealers will attempt to price gouge reservation holders with demand-based markups, but it's something to bear in mind. Caveat emptor.

If you're wondering about the Bronco's various trim levels, click on over to our full pricing and trim explainer. If you're looking for the same info, but about the Bronco Sport, we've got you covered with a guide for that, too. If you were eying one of the 3,500 copies of the First Edition model, however, we've got some bad news. It sold out within a handful of hours of the reveal.

Bronco reservations require $100 deposit

As it was with the previously revealed 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, navigating Ford's reservation system is dead simple, low stakes, and the entire process only takes a few minutes. Open to residents of the US and Canada, most importantly, you should know that Ford's modest deposit is completely refundable if you have second thoughts.

In fact, the Bronco reservation process is even less intimidating than that of the aforementioned Mach-E, because the deposit required for these SUVs is only $100 and you won't have as long of a wait for before these two hit showrooms. (The Mach-E reservation deposit was $500 and the model was about a year away when the order books opened, while Bronco Sport is due in showrooms this fall and the big-daddy Bronco is expected in spring.)

Configure it later... mostly

Furthermore, you don't have to know the exact specification of the Bronco you want. While the microsite will ask you for your preferred trim, it's not a done deal -- your chosen dealer will contact you closer to the model's build date beginning in late 2020 to finalize your configuration, including things like series trim, color and options.

For the moment, Ford seems to be mostly looking for hand raisers who are willing to make modest statements of intent by forking over a small refundable deposit. Ford plainly states that by entering into this reservation process, you are not actually placing a formal order, or purchasing a vehicle. Similarly, placing a deposit does not guarantee delivery of a new Bronco, or grant you a specific place in line -- like most automaker orders, delivery order and timing will vary depending on your model configuration, as well as "residency and demand."

Apparently not all Ford dealers are authorized to sell the new Bronco, but the reservation system will automatically prioritize dealers near you based on your zip code that can sell and service these models. You can also choose your chosen dealership manually. Another important note; As with other Blue Oval vehicle purchases, you're not buying directly from the automaker, you'll end up working out financing and signing on the dotted line with your dealer.

How to reserve a new Bronco

If you know your name, address, email address, phone number and have a valid credit card handy, you've got everything you need to reserve a Bronco.

Well, that's not entirely true. In these early days, you might need some patience. Ford's website has been overloaded with traffic, and this has put a serious damper on the proceedings. Things have improved as time has gone on, but the ordering function all but collapsed on the night of the truck's introduction, and users have still been reporting frustration with the process, with many reporting the "Hold Your Horses" screen shown below. Ford is working on upping their bandwidth and fixing the problem, but for now, keep at it and you'll get through.

As for the process, if you don't have one already, you need to create a Ford Account with a password to sign into the reservation website. Ford will automatically send out a confirmation email once you've done so, and even if you don't already have a Ford in your stable, you can manage your profile at owner.ford.com.

Once you're signed in, you have to choose between the 2021 Ford Bronco and the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport. Click on "Reserve Now" under the model you're interested in. The configurator will let you see your chosen model using different views, including doors and roof on or off, as well as color.

Add your zip code (or click on the "Use current location" option) and select your chosen dealer.

Next, click on the blue "Reserve Now" box.

You'll be prompted to fill out your name and contact information (address, email, phone), and then taken to a disclaimer notification where you'll have to tick the box to agree, "I have read and agree to the Reservation Terms and Conditions." Read the terms, decide if you can live with them, then check the box and click on "Make Payment."

You'll be taken to the the credit card form where you'll be asked to fill in the details to pay $100 for the (refundable) deposit. Once you click through to make the payment, an email will be sent to your inbox with details. Note: The latter may take a while, again, because Ford's pre-order system has been overwhelmed.

That's it! You've officially reserved a new Bronco or Bronco Sport.

Oh, one last thing: You can actually reserve up to two different models per account -- after that, you'd better have a family member get in line, too. Despite what those jokesters on eBay might tell you, Ford will not allow you to transfer your reservation to another person.

