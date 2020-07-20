2021 Ford Bronco invoice prices leak, difference to MSRP is marginal

Enlarge Image Ford

We will no doubt see some Ford dealers take advantage of the 2021 Bronco's hype to inflate profits with incredibly high markups, but it's always nice to see the real figures.

And honestly, there's not a large gap between a dealer's invoice price -- i.e. what it pays Ford -- and the manufacturer's suggested retail price. This past Friday, what appears to be a leaked copy of the 2021 Bronco's invoice pricing sheet showed up on the Bronco6G forum. Ford didn't immediately respond when asked to verify its authenticity, but nothing seems to suggest these are phony documents.

The document shows marginal differences between invoice and MSRP. In fact, there's only a $427 difference for the Bronco base in two-door guise. What's important to note is the fact these invoice numbers include something called "holdback," or a dollar amount Ford pays dealers to sell the car. The system lets dealers sell cars at a lower price while still making a little bit of cash.

The actual invoice figures will be lower without holdback, but the numbers described at least provide a pretty good ballpark figure.

For two-door Broncos, there's just an $834 difference for the Bronco Big Bend and we finally see a more significant gap form for the Bronco Black Diamond trim, which shows a difference of $1,261. Moving onto the Outer Banks trim reveals a gap of $1,404 and the Badlands trim has a $1,474 difference. The beefy Bronco Wildtrak has the largest spread at $1,798.

Four-door Bronco models have double the doors, but their invoice prices aren't significantly higher. A base four-door Bronco is just $489 less than the MSRP and the Black Diamond is $1,389 less at invoice. Wildtrak prices are identical to the two-door at $1,798.

What we really want to know is how much the Bronco's optional packages cost, and how much buyers will need to budget for when considering the twin-turbo V6 engine. Those aren't included in this document.

If you're looking into a 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, invoice prices show just $400 separates the invoice from MSRP and the most expensive model only shows a difference of $1,143. Clearly, Ford thinks dealers will make quite a bit on optional packages because the document listed for the Bronco Sport's options show they can be a tad pricey. Take a coat of Cyber Orange Metallic, for example. It adds $595 to the final price. Or, perhaps a set of front and rear mud flaps sound nice? That'll be $678, please.

It'll be hard to expect the majority of dealers to dip closer to invoice prices with the Bronco shaping up to be as hot as it is, and always remember a dealer sets the final sale price. As we've said before, it will likely pay to shop around for the best Bronco deal.