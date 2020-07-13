2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door looks to be an off-road warrior

Ford's new Bronco comes in a rugged-looking 2-Door trim that's ready to hit the trails.

Great googly moogly it's the 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door. Finally!

We've been waiting for this little guy for nigh on three years and if the spec sheet is any indication, it looks to be one hell of an off-roader.

The Bronco is offered in Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Wildtrak, Badlands and First Edition trims.

You get your choice of a base 2.3-liter I4 EcoBoost engine with 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. With this setup you get a seven-speed manual transmission or a 10-speed automatic.

You can trade up for more power in the form of a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 pushing out 310 horses and an even 400 pound-feet of torque. However, this engine is only mated to the 10-speed automatic.

When outfitted with the optional 35-inch tires, the two-door has an approach angle of 43.2 degrees, a departure angle of 37.2 degrees and a breakover angle of 29 degrees.

Ground clearance on the two-door model with 35-inch tires is 11.6 inches.

There are many thoughtful details like the Trail Turn Assist that locks up the inside rear wheel for tight corners.

We don't have full pricing for every trim, but the base 2021 Ford Bronco 2-Door starts at $29,999 including $1,495 for delivery.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this ubercapable little SUV.

