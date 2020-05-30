2021 Acura TLX revealed, Hyundai Sonata Hybrid tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

With Memorial Day on Monday, this week was a short one, but a busy one nonetheless. Several new cars debuted this week, including the 2021 Acura TLX, and we reviewed a number of important cars.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 24-30.
Top reviews
2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roofSee all photos
Hyundai's shapely new Sonata now offers a gasoline-electric option. With high style, lots of luxury and a smattering of onboard tech, this is one of the best hybrid midsize sedans you can buy today.
Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid review.
The Mazda MX-5 Miata is as joyful to drive as everSee all photos
If you ask reviews editor Craig Cole, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is a supercar. Not because it's outrageously powerful or anything, but because it's super-duper at everything it does -- to the point that he'd much rather have one of these than some six-figure hyper-machine.
Click here to read our 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata review.
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes a compelling case for itselfSee all photos
The Honda CR-V is one of the most well-rounded compact crossovers on sale right now. Its appeal only gets stronger when you consider its new gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain.
Click here to read our 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid review.
2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badgeSee all photos
Top news
- 2021 Acura TLX revealed: The turbocharged TLX is one sharp sedan, and Acura's Type S badge is back, too.
- 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz spotted: We get a look at Hyundai's new midsize pickup out testing near Ann Arbor, Michigan.
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuts: The two-door Coupe and Cabriolet models round out Mercedes' refreshed E-Class lineup.
- Mini Countryman gets an update: Mini's largest model offers a few modest tweaks for the 2021 model year.
- 2021 BMW 5 Series: The German automaker's midsize sedan gets a few nice styling and powertrain updates.
- Roadshow's personal cars: Ever wonder what we drive when we aren't testing cars? Find out here.
2021 BMW 5 Series: Now with more hybridSee all photos
Top videos
Buying a car in a pandemic
One of CNET's editors details the process of buying her new Toyota 4Runner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Roadshow's favorite hybrids
From compact sedans to SUVs and, yes, even a supercar, here are our favorite vehicles with gasoline-electric propulsion.
2021 Acura TLX is a good-lookin' four-door
Get a detailed look at Acura's new sedan, including our first glimpse of the Type S.
Discuss: 2021 Acura TLX revealed, Hyundai Sonata Hybrid tested and more: Roadshow's week in review
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.