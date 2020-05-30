2021 Acura TLX revealed, Hyundai Sonata Hybrid tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Acura

With Memorial Day on Monday, this week was a short one, but a busy one nonetheless. Several new cars debuted this week, including the 2021 Acura TLX, and we reviewed a number of important cars.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 24-30.

Top reviews

Hyundai's shapely new Sonata now offers a gasoline-electric option. With high style, lots of luxury and a smattering of onboard tech, this is one of the best hybrid midsize sedans you can buy today.

If you ask reviews editor Craig Cole, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is a supercar. Not because it's outrageously powerful or anything, but because it's super-duper at everything it does -- to the point that he'd much rather have one of these than some six-figure hyper-machine.

The Honda CR-V is one of the most well-rounded compact crossovers on sale right now. Its appeal only gets stronger when you consider its new gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain.

Top news

Top videos

Buying a car in a pandemic

Buying a car in a pandemic

One of CNET's editors details the process of buying her new Toyota 4Runner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roadshow's favorite hybrids

Roadshow's favorite hybrids

From compact sedans to SUVs and, yes, even a supercar, here are our favorite vehicles with gasoline-electric propulsion.

2021 Acura TLX: The Type S returns with turbo power

2021 Acura TLX is a good-lookin' four-door

Get a detailed look at Acura's new sedan, including our first glimpse of the Type S.