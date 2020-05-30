Tesla production 2021 Ford Bronco COVID-19 and automakers iRacing PC 2020 electric vehicles Coronavirus updates Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Acura TLX revealed, Hyundai Sonata Hybrid tested and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look at our most important stories for the week ending May 30.

2021 Acura TLXEnlarge Image

Did we mention the new TLX comes in gold?

 Acura

With Memorial Day on Monday, this week was a short one, but a busy one nonetheless. Several new cars debuted this week, including the 2021 Acura TLX, and we reviewed a number of important cars.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from May 24-30.

Top reviews

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

See all photos

Hyundai's shapely new Sonata now offers a gasoline-electric option. With high style, lots of luxury and a smattering of onboard tech, this is one of the best hybrid midsize sedans you can buy today.

Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid review.

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is as joyful to drive as ever

See all photos

If you ask reviews editor Craig Cole, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is a supercar. Not because it's outrageously powerful or anything, but because it's super-duper at everything it does -- to the point that he'd much rather have one of these than some six-figure hyper-machine.

Click here to read our 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata review.

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes a compelling case for itself

See all photos

The Honda CR-V is one of the most well-rounded compact crossovers on sale right now. Its appeal only gets stronger when you consider its new gasoline-electric hybrid drivetrain.

Click here to read our 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid review.

2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badge

See all photos

Top news

2021 BMW 5 Series: Now with more hybrid

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: What I learned buying a car in a pandemic
8:16

Buying a car in a pandemic

One of CNET's editors details the process of buying her new Toyota 4Runner amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now playing: Watch this: What are the Roadshow team's favorite hybrids?
7:55

Roadshow's favorite hybrids

From compact sedans to SUVs and, yes, even a supercar, here are our favorite vehicles with gasoline-electric propulsion.

Now playing: Watch this: 2021 Acura TLX: The Type S returns with turbo power
2:54

2021 Acura TLX is a good-lookin' four-door

Get a detailed look at Acura's new sedan, including our first glimpse of the Type S.