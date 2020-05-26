2021 BMW 5 Series: Now with more hybrid

  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series
  • 2021 BMW 5 Series

Say hello to the refreshed 2021 BMW 5 Series.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
1
of 74

This sporty-looking blue model is the 530e, a turbo-four powered 5 Series with a plug-in hybrid system.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
2
of 74

It's not new, but it's more powerful than last year's model -- and it looks pretty good with the 5 Series' revised looks.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 74

Even though it's more efficient, it makes 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque available.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
4
of 74

This one is the middle-of-the-road 540i, which still packs a turbocharged inline-six engine.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
5
of 74

Now, BMW fit the inline-six powered models with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
6
of 74

It's more efficient and it can dump 11 extra hp in for 335 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
7
of 74

The 5 Series is just over an inch longer now to help create a sweeping profile.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
8
of 74

Overall, it's far sharper than the car it replaces.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
9
of 74

Keep scrolling or clicking to see more of the 2021 BMW 5 Series!

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
10
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
11
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
12
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
13
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
14
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
15
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
16
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
17
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
18
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
19
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
20
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
21
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
22
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
23
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
24
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
25
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
26
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
27
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
28
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
29
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
30
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
31
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
32
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
33
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
34
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
35
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
36
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
37
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
38
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
39
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
40
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
41
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
42
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
43
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
44
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
45
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
46
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
47
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
48
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
49
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
50
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
51
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
52
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
53
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
54
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
55
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
56
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
57
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
58
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
59
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
60
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
61
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
62
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
63
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
64
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
65
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
66
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
67
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
68
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
69
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
70
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
71
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
72
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
73
of 74
Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
74
of 74
Now Reading

2021 BMW 5 Series: Now with more hybrid

Up Next

2021 BMW 4 Series appears to have a normal grille
Mitsubishi recalls 141,000 cars for risk of detaching control arms

Mitsubishi recalls 141,000 cars for risk of detaching control arms

by
Plans to import first Chinese cars to US scrapped amid pandemic

Plans to import first Chinese cars to US scrapped amid pandemic

by
California, 22 other states sue Trump administration over fuel economy rules

California, 22 other states sue Trump administration over fuel economy rules

by
Facelifted Hyundai Santa Fe will get hybrid powertrains, sharper looks

Facelifted Hyundai Santa Fe will get hybrid powertrains, sharper looks

by
Like Tesla, Rivian might offer its own insurance program

Like Tesla, Rivian might offer its own insurance program

by