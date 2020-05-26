2021 BMW 5 Series: Now with more hybrid

Say hello to the refreshed 2021 BMW 5 Series.
This sporty-looking blue model is the 530e, a turbo-four powered 5 Series with a plug-in hybrid system.
It's not new, but it's more powerful than last year's model -- and it looks pretty good with the 5 Series' revised looks.
Even though it's more efficient, it makes 288 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque available.
This one is the middle-of-the-road 540i, which still packs a turbocharged inline-six engine.
Now, BMW fit the inline-six powered models with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.
It's more efficient and it can dump 11 extra hp in for 335 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque.
The 5 Series is just over an inch longer now to help create a sweeping profile.
Overall, it's far sharper than the car it replaces.
