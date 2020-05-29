Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes a compelling case for itself

Honda's first electrified CR-V in the US immediately resonates with its focus on both quality and value.

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is like a nice date night that doesn't go overboard, financially speaking. 

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Let's say you want to treat yourself, but you're not going all-out with a trip to one of those stuffy, three-figure-per-plate steakhouses.

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Maybe you want to spend just a smidge more money than usual and get down with some approachable, quasi-upscale cuisine, because you deserve something nice every once in a while.

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

That's what Honda's new electrified SUV feels like: a satisfying dinner out that doesn't break the bank for the middle class.

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Honda's two biggest competitors in this space are pretty well packed in their own rights.   

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Toyota RAV4 has blockier looks, more efficiency and a more modern infotainment system, but it feels a little less upscale than the Honda. 

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The Ford Escape is pretty much the same, offering more miles per gallon than the Honda, but its cargo space is smaller and its interior appointments don't feel as well bolted together as its Japanese competitors.

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

The 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid is a great way to treat yourself and your family on a budget.   

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

For a sensible amount of money, you get an interior and a ride that borders on luxurious, while the pragmatically minded among you will have plenty to appreciate in terms of storage, efficiency and standard tech. 

Andrew Krok/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid.

