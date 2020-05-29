The Ford Escape is pretty much the same, offering more miles per gallon than the Honda, but its cargo space is smaller and its interior appointments don't feel as well bolted together as its Japanese competitors.
For a sensible amount of money, you get an interior and a ride that borders on luxurious, while the pragmatically minded among you will have plenty to appreciate in terms of storage, efficiency and standard tech.
Discuss: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid makes a compelling case for itself
