The Mazda MX-5 Miata is as joyful to drive as ever

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is arguably the greatest sports car ever made and it remains an excellent choice for 2020.
Nope, there's not a lot of room in here, which makes it quite uncomfortable for taller drivers.
This Mazda's face seems to be both smiling and scowling at the same time.
The shifter, which controls a six-speed manual transmission, is precise and free of any slop.
Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
This powerplant delivers 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque.
That output gives the Miata plenty of scoot, but a dash of extra low-end torque might be nice. That's a minor suggestion, not even a complaint.
Brembo brakes come with a $4,470 package that also includes 17-inch wheels and heated Recaro seats.
The Miata is a tiny car. It may not look that short in profile, but in person it is.
