The Mazda MX-5 Miata is as joyful to drive as ever

  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  • 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is arguably the greatest sports car ever made and it remains an excellent choice for 2020. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
1
of 53

Nope, there's not a lot of room in here, which makes it quite uncomfortable for taller drivers. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
2
of 53

This Mazda's face seems to be both smiling and scowling at the same time. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
3
of 53

The shifter, which controls a six-speed manual transmission, is precise and free of any slop.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
4
of 53

Under the hood is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
5
of 53

This powerplant delivers 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
6
of 53

That output gives the Miata plenty of scoot, but a dash of extra low-end torque might be nice. That's a minor suggestion, not even a complaint.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
7
of 53

Brembo brakes come with a $4,470 package that also includes 17-inch wheels and heated Recaro seats.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
8
of 53

The Miata is a tiny car. It may not look that short in profile, but in person it is.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
9
of 53

For more photos of the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata, keep clicking through this gallery.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
10
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
11
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
12
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
13
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
14
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
15
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
16
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
17
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
18
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
19
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
20
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
21
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
22
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
23
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
24
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
25
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
26
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
27
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
28
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
29
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
30
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
31
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
32
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
33
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
34
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
35
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
36
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
37
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
38
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
39
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
40
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
41
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
42
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
43
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
44
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
45
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
46
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
47
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
48
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
49
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
50
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
51
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
52
of 53
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Craig Cole/Roadshow
53
of 53
Now Reading

The Mazda MX-5 Miata is as joyful to drive as ever

Up Next

Mazda RX-Vision GT3 concept looks so good, sounds even better
2021 Acura TLX and Type S have turbo engines and seriously sharp style

2021 Acura TLX and Type S have turbo engines and seriously sharp style

by
2021 Acura TLX vs. Audi A4, BMW 330i, Mercedes C300, Volvo S60: How these AWD sedans stack up

2021 Acura TLX vs. Audi A4, BMW 330i, Mercedes C300, Volvo S60: How these AWD sedans stack up

by
Jeep Compass teased with updates inbound for Europe

Jeep Compass teased with updates inbound for Europe

by
Watch Elon Musk and Jay Leno drive the Cybertruck through a Boring Company tunnel

Watch Elon Musk and Jay Leno drive the Cybertruck through a Boring Company tunnel

by
CVS Pharmacy prescriptions go high-tech with self-driving delivery

CVS Pharmacy prescriptions go high-tech with self-driving delivery

by