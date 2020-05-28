2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badge

Acura's updated sedan packs turbo power and tons of standard tech.
Meet the 2021 Acura TLX.
Say hello to the 2021 Acura TLX Type S, too.
Yes, the Type S name returns, and brings a 3.0-liter turbo V6 engine with it.
The standard TLX packs a 2.0-liter turbo I4 with 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.
All TLX models use a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive tech is optional on the base TLX and standard on the Type S.
The Type S also comes with 20-inch wheels.
Type S models are set apart with their big exhaust tips.
The 2021 TLX should start around $35,000 when it goes on sale this fall.
