2021 Acura TLX is one svelte sedan, with or without the Type S badge

Acura's updated sedan packs turbo power and tons of standard tech.

Meet the 2021 Acura TLX.

Say hello to the 2021 Acura TLX Type S, too.

Yes, the Type S name returns, and brings a 3.0-liter turbo V6 engine with it.

The standard TLX packs a 2.0-liter turbo I4 with 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque.

All TLX models use a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Acura's Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive tech is optional on the base TLX and standard on the Type S.

The Type S also comes with 20-inch wheels.

Type S models are set apart with their big exhaust tips.

The 2021 TLX should start around $35,000 when it goes on sale this fall.

