2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

This is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid!
As you might expect, it's the battery-augmented version of the sedan we've come to know and love. Why?
Just look at that styling. Distinctive and not for everybody, but we love it.
Under here you'll find an extra motor, but the real talking point is on the roof.
Yes, that's a solar roof. It doesn't add much range, but it looks amazing.
In fact, the whole car does.
Big trunk comes standard.
And that interior? Solid.
Bespoke wheels and some other tweaks give this a drag coefficient of 0.24.
Starting price of the 2020 Sonata Hybrid is $27,750 plus $975 delivery. If you want a Limited like this, you're looking at $35,300.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.