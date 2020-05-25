2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
  • 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

This is the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid!

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
1
of 31

As you might expect, it's the battery-augmented version of the sedan we've come to know and love. Why?

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2
of 31

Just look at that styling. Distinctive and not for everybody, but we love it.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
3
of 31

Under here you'll find an extra motor, but the real talking point is on the roof.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 31

Yes, that's a solar roof. It doesn't add much range, but it looks amazing.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
of 31

In fact, the whole car does.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 31

Big trunk comes standard.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
7
of 31

And that interior? Solid.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
8
of 31

Bespoke wheels and some other tweaks give this a drag coefficient of 0.24. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
of 31

Starting price of the 2020 Sonata Hybrid is $27,750 plus $975 delivery. If you want a Limited like this, you're looking at $35,300. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
10
of 31

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
11
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
12
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
13
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
14
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
15
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
16
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
17
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
18
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
19
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
20
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
21
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
22
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
23
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
24
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
25
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
26
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
27
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
28
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
29
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
30
of 31
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
31
of 31
Now Reading

2020 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid gets juice from the roof

Up Next

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz will be a true compact pickup
We spy the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup truck

We spy the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz compact pickup truck

by
6 hidden Google Maps tricks you need to know

6 hidden Google Maps tricks you need to know

by
The new Jaguar F-Type goes miniature with Hot Wheels

The new Jaguar F-Type goes miniature with Hot Wheels

7:24
NASCAR is back: How to watch today's race without cable

NASCAR is back: How to watch today's race without cable

by
2021 Mercedes E-Class steering wheel will know a lot about your hands

2021 Mercedes E-Class steering wheel will know a lot about your hands

by