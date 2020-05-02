2020 Honda Pilot tested, coronavirus plant restarts and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Craig Cole/Roadshow

We did it, guys and gals. Another week has come and gone. While the world starts to slowly emerge from stay-at-home orders, the auto industry didn't stop producing news and we still slid behind the wheel of a variety of new cars.

The Roadshow staff spent time with the 2020 Honda Pilot, the racy 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 and we covered the ins and outs of Tesla's quarter one financial report. There's plenty more than that, so keep on scrolling and dig into the good stuff.

Here's a recap of our most important stories from April 26 to May 2.

Top reviews

2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition

Black on black with... well, a little more black. It's in the name, so the 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition wasn't full of surprises. Reviews Editor Craig Cole says the Pilot remains a well-thought machine, but it's already starting to show a couple age marks, especially inside the SUV.

2019 Subaru WRX STI S209

"A Subaru WRX STI on steroids." Those are the words of Reviews Editor Emme Hall, who spent some time with the most aggressive WRX STI we've ever seen in America. Make no mistake, this is a very race-bred car, and it drives like one. If buyers know that going in, be prepared for a special kind of bliss behind the wheel.

2020 BMW 228i Gran Coupe

Nope, it's not a coupe, despite the name, but it's perhaps BMW's most controversial new car in awhile. The 2020 228i Gran Coupe slots a front-wheel-drive-based car into the German marque's lineup, and BMW wants this to be the brand's gateway car. Reviews Editor Jon Wong gave it a shakedown to see if the bellyaching is worth it, or if there's something to love about the coupe that's totally not a coupe.

Top news

Top videos

2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Toyota Tacoma TRD

2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Toyota Tacoma TRD

Two trucks enter, one exits. Not really; no pickups were harmed in the making of this video. But, Reviews Editor Emme Hall tackles the question in a new video battle.

2020 BMW X4 M Competition: Everyone's a Critic

2020 BMW X4 M Competition: Everyone's a Critic

The X4 M Competition stars in a new episode of Everyone's a Critic with Hall and Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin in the passenger seat. The duo dive into fan comments and what BMW has to say about the car as they both work to wrap their heads around this kind of vehicle.

Roadshow's favorite trucks

Roadshow's favorite trucks

What's Roadshow like when it comes to trucks? Well, let Reviews Editor Craig Cole guide you through our choices.