2020 Honda Pilot tested, coronavirus plant restarts and more: Roadshow's week in review

We did it, guys and gals. Another week has come and gone. While the world starts to slowly emerge from stay-at-home orders, the auto industry didn't stop producing news and we still slid behind the wheel of a variety of new cars.
The Roadshow staff spent time with the 2020 Honda Pilot, the racy 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 and we covered the ins and outs of Tesla's quarter one financial report. There's plenty more than that, so keep on scrolling and dig into the good stuff.
Here's a recap of our most important stories from April 26 to May 2.
Top reviews
2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition
Black on black with... well, a little more black. It's in the name, so the 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition wasn't full of surprises. Reviews Editor Craig Cole says the Pilot remains a well-thought machine, but it's already starting to show a couple age marks, especially inside the SUV.
Click here to read our 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition review.
2019 Subaru WRX STI S209
"A Subaru WRX STI on steroids." Those are the words of Reviews Editor Emme Hall, who spent some time with the most aggressive WRX STI we've ever seen in America. Make no mistake, this is a very race-bred car, and it drives like one. If buyers know that going in, be prepared for a special kind of bliss behind the wheel.
Click here to read our 2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 review.
2020 BMW 228i Gran Coupe
Nope, it's not a coupe, despite the name, but it's perhaps BMW's most controversial new car in awhile. The 2020 228i Gran Coupe slots a front-wheel-drive-based car into the German marque's lineup, and BMW wants this to be the brand's gateway car. Reviews Editor Jon Wong gave it a shakedown to see if the bellyaching is worth it, or if there's something to love about the coupe that's totally not a coupe.
Click here to read our 2020 BMW 228i Gran Coupe review.
Top news
- The most underrated new cars: The Roadshow staff rounded up what we believe are a group of cars on sale that fly under the radar for various reasons. Whether they just never broke through, or they're still perfectly good vehicles playing in a less-popular segment, we still love 'em.
- Automakers begin to come back online: As parts of the world begin to emerge from lockdown states, automakers are returning their employees to work. We sorted through the handful of automakers that have restarted production in some capacity.
- No Hummer this month: The GMC Hummer EV will not debut this month like it was supposed to. Do you really need to wonder what caused the event's cancellation?
- Tesla turns another profit: The electric carmaker surprised Wall Street with another profit in the first quarter of this year. The profit comes as the automaker shut down its plant in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Audi E-Tron Sportback arrives this summer: Audi made a surprise announcement and shared its second electric car will be at dealers this summer, and it costs a little more than the regular E-Tron SUV.
- A Rivian-based Lincoln is dead: Ford's luxury division said a planned electric vehicle, meant to sit on a Rivian platform, is dead. However, it still plans to develop an alternative vehicle with the startup carmaker.
Top videos
2020 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Toyota Tacoma TRD
Two trucks enter, one exits. Not really; no pickups were harmed in the making of this video. But, Reviews Editor Emme Hall tackles the question in a new video battle.
2020 BMW X4 M Competition: Everyone's a Critic
The X4 M Competition stars in a new episode of Everyone's a Critic with Hall and Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin in the passenger seat. The duo dive into fan comments and what BMW has to say about the car as they both work to wrap their heads around this kind of vehicle.
Roadshow's favorite trucks
What's Roadshow like when it comes to trucks? Well, let Reviews Editor Craig Cole guide you through our choices.
