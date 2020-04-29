2020 Porsche 718 Boxster S is a beautifully balanced roadster

The 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster S is a fantastic sports car -- one that's perfect for a weekend cruise in the California canyons.
The Boxster is the convertible sibling of Porsche's Cayman coupe.
The Boxster S is powered by a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four engine, with 350 horsepower and 309 pound-feet of torque.
This car has the optional seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, but a six-speed manual comes standard.
The Boxster S gets center-mounted dual exhaust tips.
LED headlights are optional.
This "guards red" test car rides on optional 20-inch wheels.
Porsche says the 718 Boxster S will accelerate to 60 mph in 4 seconds.
The 2020 718 Boxster S starts at $72,000.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster S.