2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 turns up the heat

The Subaru WRX STI S209 is the first S-Series car we've had here in the States, and boy is it worth the wait.

Photo:Subaru
1
of 41

Numerous chassis upgrades essentially make the S209 a street-legal race car.

Photo:Subaru
2
of 41

The turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 341 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, which is up from 310 and 290, respectively, in the WRX STI.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
3
of 41

That power goes to all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.

Photo:Subaru
4
of 41

There are all kinds of aero goodies as well, like a carbon fiber wing.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
5
of 41

The S209 has a neat little trick up its hood scoop: an intercooler mister. What would normally be a paddle shifter instead directs water onto the heat exchanger.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
6
of 41

Ventilated and cross-drilled Brembo brakes keep things as cool as possible. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
7
of 41

The EPA gives the STI S209 a fuel economy rating of 15 miles per gallon city, 21 mpg highway and 17 combined. There's a $1,000 gas guzzler tax, paid for by Subaru of America.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
8
of 41

Inside the Recaro front seats are heated, and they're finished in ultrasuede, as is the steering wheel.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
9
of 41

Subaru will make only 209 units of the S209 at the hefty price of $64,880, including $885 for destination.

Photo:Subaru
10
of 41

Keep scrolling for more pics of this punched up Subie.

Photo:Subaru
11
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
12
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
13
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
14
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
15
of 41
Photo:Subaru
16
of 41
Photo:Subaru
17
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
18
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
19
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
20
of 41
Photo:Subaru
21
of 41
Photo:Subaru
22
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
23
of 41
Photo:Subaru
24
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
25
of 41
Photo:Subaru
26
of 41
Photo:Subaru
27
of 41
Photo:Subaru
28
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
29
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
30
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
31
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
32
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
33
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
34
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
35
of 41
Photo:Subaru
36
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
37
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
38
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
39
of 41
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
40
of 41
Photo:Subaru
41
of 41
2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 turns up the heat

2020 Subaru WRX STI looks good in limited-run Series White duds
