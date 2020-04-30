2019 Subaru WRX STI S209 turns up the heat

The Subaru WRX STI S209 is the first S-Series car we've had here in the States, and boy is it worth the wait.
Numerous chassis upgrades essentially make the S209 a street-legal race car.
The turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine is tuned to produce 341 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque, which is up from 310 and 290, respectively, in the WRX STI.
That power goes to all four wheels through a six-speed manual gearbox.
There are all kinds of aero goodies as well, like a carbon fiber wing.
The S209 has a neat little trick up its hood scoop: an intercooler mister. What would normally be a paddle shifter instead directs water onto the heat exchanger.
Ventilated and cross-drilled Brembo brakes keep things as cool as possible.
The EPA gives the STI S209 a fuel economy rating of 15 miles per gallon city, 21 mpg highway and 17 combined. There's a $1,000 gas guzzler tax, paid for by Subaru of America.
Inside the Recaro front seats are heated, and they're finished in ultrasuede, as is the steering wheel.
Subaru will make only 209 units of the S209 at the hefty price of $64,880, including $885 for destination.
Keep scrolling for more pics of this punched up Subie.