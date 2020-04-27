2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition: Black on black with a side of black

The 2020 Honda Pilot Black Edition certainly lives up to its name. From the wheels and trim to the badges and interior, there's no shortage of black.
The Honda Pilot's interior is still quite nice, though it's falling behind what's offered in some newer rival models.
This is a handsome three-row crossover.
There's plenty of tech in this Honda.
The infotainment system is not one of our favorites, even if it's mostly agreeable.
In case you forget which model you bought. The Black Edition sits at the top of the Pilot range.
The Pilot is a seriously spacious utility vehicle.
Honda's trusty 3.5-liter V6 engine is smooth and powerful. In short, it's a delight.
This Pilot's nine-speed automatic transmission is controlled by a series of switches on the center console.
