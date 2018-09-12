iPhone XS has 5.8-inch display, starts at $999

James Martin/CNET

Apple unveiled the iPhone XS, its new 5.8-inch successor to the iPhone X and sibling to the newly revealed iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, at its event on Wednesday. It starts at $999, with preorders opening on Friday and shipping from Sept. 21.

You'll be able to choose between 64GB, 256GB and 512GB options. It also has a Super Retina OLED display, 3 million pixels and 458 ppi.

"iPhone XS is packed with next-generation technologies and is a huge step forward for the future of the smartphone," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

"Everything is state of the art including the industry-first 7-nanometer A12 Bionic chip with 8-core Neural Engine, faster Face ID and an advanced dual camera system that shoots Portrait mode photos with Smart HDR and dynamic depth of field."

The iPhone XS will come in silver, space gray and all-new gold. It also has improved water resistance; to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes.

The improved battery "gets you up to 30 minutes longer in your day than the iPhone X" and it has a 12 megapixel wide-angle camera. Face ID promises to work faster at unlocking the phones, it has a 3D Touch pressure-sensitive screen and stereo sound with a wider stereo field than the 2017 iPhone models.

It also has two big new camera features that today's iPhone X lacks: a new HDR mode and new bokeh adjustment slider.

Apple also revealed that its new iPhones will offer dual SIM support, allowing you to keep two phone numbers on the same device (on 2 SIM cards). It's made possible by eSIM technology that previously was in iPads and Apple Watches.

Apple has worked hard to convince hardcore fans that this model is worth the upgrade -- it's typically added the letter "S" to iPhone models with updated components, new features and no big changes to the exterior.

The iPhone XS arrives in the weeks after Apple became the first publicly traded trillion-dollar company in the US -- revealing just how wildly popular its products remain 11 years after the first iPhone hit the market. It's services have only grown in the years since, to encompass wearables, software and services, like Apple Music.

While rival tech companies Google, Facebook and Twitter have been slammed for failing to protect user privacy or prevent election interference, Apple has largely avoided the same negativity because it doesn't run a social-media site or sell user data to advertisers.

It kept up its incredible sales numbers with last year's iPhone X, which brought the iPhone's first major redesign in three years -- replacing the Touch ID button with Face ID technology and touting the 5.8-inch device as the "future of mobile." Last year's model incorporated a new, sharper OLED screen, and also featured software like Animoji that can turn your face into a unicorn and other animated emoji.