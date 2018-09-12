iPhone XS Max is Apple’s new super-sized smartphone

James Martin/CNET

Apple on Wednesday unveiled the iPhone XS Max, its newest big-screen phone.

The tech behemoth introduced the device at a time when its financial success is so strong that it's making history. The company early last month became the US' first publicly traded trillion-dollar company. That massive number highlights the iPhone's status as one of the best-selling devices in the world and Apple's rapidly growing businesses in wearables, software and services, like Apple Music.

Also, while rival tech companies Alphabet, Twitter and Facebook have faced withering criticism for failing to protect user privacy or prevent election interference, Apple has largely avoided the same backlash because it doesn't run a social-media site or sell user data to advertisers.

With things going so well for Apple, one of its biggest challenges for its new generation of iPhones is to meet consumers' and Wall Street's sky-high expectations. With the iPhone XS Max expected to be the priciest new model, Apple will have to work hard to convince people they will be better off handing over hundreds of dollars for the top-tier phone. The new Max moniker replaces Apple's typical Plus name for its larger phones.

Apple managed to keep up its huge sales numbers with last year's iPhone X, which brought the iPhone's first major redesign in three years. Apple ditched the Touch ID button in favor of Face ID technology and touted the 5.8-inch device as the "future of mobile." It incorporated a new, sharper OLED screen, and it also featured software like Animoji that can turn your face into a unicorn and other animated emoji.