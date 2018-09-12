iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Hands-on photos of Apple's biggest phones ever

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Apple iPhone XS

At Apple's event today in Cupertino, Calif., the company revealed its newest lineup of iPhones, which include the iPhone X,  iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR.

This is a developing story

Apple Sept. 12 iPhone XS live blog and livestream

See everything that Apple has announced at its Sept. 12 event so far

Apple iPhone XS

The iPhone XS (pronounced "10-S", not "excess") features a 6.5-inch OLED HDR display, a faster and more efficient A12 Bionic chip and improved photos and video technology. Pre-orders start Friday and the phone goes on sale Sept. 21. 

Apple iPhone XS

The iPhone comes in three different colors: gold, grey and black.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

The iPhone XS has two 12-megapixel cameras on the back.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

A breakout of the iPhone's front-facing camera and sensors

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS

Some more specs of the iPhone XS.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple also introduced a larger 6.5-inch iPhone, the iPhone XS Max.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS and XS Max

A size comparison of the iPhone XS Max (left) and the XS.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

Holding the iPhone XS Max in landscape mode.

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XS Max

Another look at the iPhone XS Max.

Apple iPhone XS

iPhone's new camera improvements

There are two cameras on the front, a 7-megapixel camera and an IR camera.

iPhone's new camera improvements

The back has two 12-megapixel cameras, including a telephoto lens.

Adjusting the Bokeh effect

With the new iPhone, you can now adjust how blurry the background is after snapping the picture.

Another look at the bokeh effect

Dual SIM capabilities

The latest iPhones will now have dual SIM capabilities so you can have two phone numbers in the same device.

Another look at the iPhones

A few more specs of the iPhone XS and XS Max.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple also introduced a third, more "budget-friendly" phone, the iPhone XR with an LCD display.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR camera features

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR

