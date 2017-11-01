Up close with the Ultimate Justice League Batmobile

CNET también está disponible en español.
With the "Justice League" movie nearly here, a bunch of toys are coming out. Mattel's Ultimate Justice League Batmobile is surely the meanest.
You don't need to be Bruce Wayne, but at $249 it's not cheap. Read more here: Take a test drive in Batman's smokin' Justice League ride
It requires some assembly and comes with a 9.9-volt battery and smoke machine.
Control is via your phone -- of course your Batmobile has an app.
Batman's arms move as you steer. Incredible.
It makes earthy engine sounds when running.
The accompanying mobile app lets you steer and shoot rockets and machine guns. They don't really shoot, but you do see them shoot in the app. See how in our Batmobile video test drive here.