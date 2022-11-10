These Tips Help Make Thanksgiving Cooking Less Chaotic

If you're planning to make a huge meal this holiday, here are some of our best tips that will make the day turn out perfectly.
Hosting during the holidays can be stressful, especially when you're cooking the main dish or preparing all the sides.
Fortunately, we have some tips that can make things a little easier for you this year leading up to and while you're cooking the big holiday meal.
The right pan can make all the difference when cooking. Be sure you're using the right one by following this quick guide to baking pans.
The morning before your big dinner, cut up the veggies you'll need for recipes and put them in airtight containers. This will take a lot of pressure off of you when it comes time to cook.
You don't have to cook everything. Assign sides and appetizers for others to bring. Taking things off your plate will make cooking dinner much easier.
You probably don't have room in your oven for the turkey, pies and all of the side dishes.
Free up some room by making mini pies and baking them in your toaster oven. You can buy mini disposable pie pans at most grocery stores.
Around six mini pies will fit in an average-sized toaster oven at a time. Just be sure to switch your toaster oven from toast to oven mode and select the proper temperature and baking time.
You can utilize your microwave to make desserts, too. Here's a great recipe for chocolate mug cake that will be a real crowd-pleaser.
Cooling racks can be used during baking to double your oven's capacity when you're baking cookies for the crowd.
Your oven may have a secret cooking area you haven't been using: the broiler. Adding your broiler to your holiday cooking arsenal can give you the extra cooking space you need when all the spots in the oven are taken.
If the lid to your baking pan never fits over your turkey, but you want a lid to seal in the yummy juices while the gobbler roasts, make a tent out of aluminum foil.
Stick a bamboo skewer into the breast of the turkey. (Don't worry, the hole doesn't really show when the turkey is done and doesn't let out much juice.) Then, tear off two sheets of aluminum foil that are one-and-a-half times longer than your baking pan. Lay the two pieces side-by-side and fold the long edges in the center together to make one big sheet of foil.
Finally, put the huge sheet of heavy-duty foil over your turkey -- using the skewer as a tent pole -- and crimp the edges of the foil around the edges of the pan.
The tent pole will prevent the foil from touching the skin of the turkey and the foil will keep it moist.
Need to keep a food item warm because it finished cooking before everything else?
Put it in your slow cooker (or Instant Pot) and set it to the low or warming setting. The dish will stay warm, but won't overcook. This works best with mashed potatoes or other foods where presentation isn't too important.
As a side note, here are some common slow cooker mistakes you don't want to make.
Ham is a staple in a lot of homes, but it can take forever to cook. Not if you use your Instant Pot, though.
All you need to do is put a 4- to 6-pound ham with the fat facing upward in the pot with four cups of chicken stock. Then, cook it on high pressure for 15 minutes. Allow 30 minutes for a natural pressure release and you're golden.
You can make mashed potatoes in your Instant Pot, too. Cut six large potatoes into rounds, put them in the Instant Pot, cover with water and season with half a teaspoon of salt. Then, set the Instant Pot to cook for 8 minutes on high pressure. Quick-release, drain and mash to finish up.
Never cook these 10 foods in your Instant Pot.
Don't overlook your George Foreman Grill when outsourcing to small appliances. It can toast and fry small items while your stovetop is busy with other foods.
For more tips, check out this Thanksgiving cheat sheet to prep for your holiday like a pro. Also, here are the Thanksgiving Day store hours.