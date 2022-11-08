Thanksgiving Cheat Sheet: The Ultimate Guide to Holiday Prep Like a Pro

For many, the holiday season is the best time of the year. The period from Thanksgiving to the New Year is full of exciting moments with family and friends -- but it's also a time of stress. From expensive grocery bills to holiday shopping to hosting your family and friends, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and let tasks on your to-do list slip.
To help with the chaos of Thanksgiving, we've put together this cheat sheet to help you prepare for your meals and guests like a pro.
Turkeys are 73% more expensive. Where should I buy food for Thanksgiving?
It's no secret that inflation has caused prices to skyrocket, and groceries are no exception. Grocery prices have jumped by about 13% over the past year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. And specifically, the price of whole turkeys has shot up 73% this year, according to the US Department of Agriculture, which reports an increase from $1.15 per pound in October 2021 to $1.99 in October 2022.
With this in mind, we can help you keep from blowing your monthly budget on a Thanksgiving turkey. Plus, we'll offer some tasty recommendations any guest will enjoy.
I'm hosting Thanksgiving. What are the best ways to clean my house for guests?
Being a host isn't easy. A ton of work goes into cleaning and prepping for guests. While cleaning your house could take a full day -- or even longer -- we have some trusty tips that can make the cleaning process much more efficient.
How can I prioritize my health and wellness during Thanksgiving?
Holidays only come around once a year, so it's understandable to want to splurge on the delicious food and drinks that are sure to be served up. But Thanksgiving can also be an anxiety-inducing time for those on a weight-loss journey or those who tend to feel guilty after indulging in dessert, alcohol or other treats.
The important thing is that you don't need to deprive or restrict yourself. Instead, you can practice some of these wellness tips to enjoy your Thanksgiving weekend guilt-free.
Where can I find early Black Friday deals and holiday gift ideas?
In the fray of prepping for the holiday season, it can be easy to let things slip, but gift-buying is one thing you won't regret planning for ahead of time. Whether you're buying for a parent, sibling, significant other or friend, our CNET experts have a roundup of the best deals and gifts available.
