The most interesting gadgets you can talk to

What was once considered a sales gimmick, voice controls have become an increasingly import feature for interacting with our everyday gadgets. Smart speakers like the Amazon Echo and Google Home let you listen to music, hear the news, catch a ride with Lyft or Uber and more.
The Amazon Echo and Google Home can also control a variety of third-party gadgets through voice commands. This includes the Nest Thermostat, Phillips Hue Light Bulbs and Belkin WeMo smart switches.
Apple introduced the world to the modern voice assistant with Siri in 2011. Since then, nearly all smartphones have added voice interactions through a personal assistant. There's Google Now/Assistant for Android, Siri for the iPhone and Cortana on Windows 10 Mobile.
The Xbox 360 was one of the earliest devices to get voice commands, thanks to Microsoft's Kinect sensor. The commands were limited at first, but voice interactions really took off with the release of the Xbox One and Kinect 2, which allows users to turn of their TV, change the channel and adjust the volume using only their voice.
While not as robust as the voice commands on the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 owners can also use their voice to control the console when paired with the PlayStation Camera.
It's no secret that you can talk to your car. A majority of vehicles from the past five years can connect to your smartphone over Bluetooth for hands-free calling. Car companies are slowly adopting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allow for more robust voice features. This includes being able to ask questions to Siri and Google, receiving navigation, answering calls and playing music.
Pictured above is the 2017 Nissan Maxima, which is the first Nissan car to come standard with Apple CarPlay.
This $7,000 Lynx smart grill is unique in multiple ways. For one, it costs about as much as a used car, but it also includes built-in voice commands that allow you to fire up the burners, set cook timers, and more.
Some morning you probably want to yell at your alarm clock (if you even own one). Now you can with the Ivee Sleek. This smart alarm clock lets you set set an alarm, change the sound, and turn an alarm on or off using only your voice.
The Honeywell Smart Thermostat allows you to adjust the temperature of your home using only your voice. While it's not built-in directly, you can also use voice commands with the Nest Thermostat through an Amazon Echo or Google Home speaker.