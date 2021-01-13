Tech that will make the world better from CES 2021

To help the world reopen safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, robots are stepping up -- particularly Ubtech's Adibot. The bot is made specifically to disinfect rooms for small businesses and schools with UVC light. The company is rolling out two models this year: the Adibot_A (an upgraded version that can pilot autonomously using a Lidar sensor) and the Adi-bot S (a stationary model with wheels for wheeling manually into rooms).
Samsung
Samsung's new robot lineup
Samsung introduced three new robots -- the Bot Care personal assistant, the JetBot AI Plus robot vacuum, and the Bot Handy robot that can help you clean the house and avoid germs. Jetbot AI Plus will be on sale later this year, and empties its own trash bin at its charging station, so you don't have to.
This ultraviolet light could kill the coronavirus in cars
GHSP introduced a new Grenlite ultraviolet light treatment system at CES that kills pathogens in your car. The tech is already used in emergency rooms and commercial vehicles, but the company is working on integrating it into personal vehicles, too.
Nobi
Nobi lamp can call for help if your grandparents fall
One of the most difficult parts of the coronavirus pandemic has been not being able to see loved ones -- especially elderly relatives, who are at higher risk for the virus, or are living in care facilities. To help ease the worries of families and caretakers, the Nobi lamp can help keep a watchful eye. The Nobi lamp's sensors can tell if you're in bed or sitting on the couch. Most importantly, the lamp can tell if there's been a fall and can call for help if needed.
iMedSync
iSyncWave helmet could detect Alzheimer's dementia
Alzheimer's dementia is a heartbreaking disease without a cure. A new helmet from iSyncWave is expanding on other research and study efforts to make electroencephalogram (or EEG) technology more accessible. The portable brainmapping helmet can detect early signs of Alzheimer's dementia and provides LED therapy for dementia, as well as Parkinson's disease, PTSD, ADHD, depression and other neurological issues.
In health tech, Tatch's new wireless wearable attaches to your stomach and chest -- like a sticker -- and monitors your breathing and snoring, and how restful your sleep is. The sensors can track positions and how those impact your overall sleep. It can't detect sleep apnea yet, but the company says it's working on that for the future.
BioIntelliSense
BioButton COVID screening solution
The BioButton, by BioIntelliSense, is an FDA-cleared wearable vital signs monitor that scans for COVID-19 symptoms. You can wear it for up to 90 days -- 30 days for continual vital signs monitoring. The device is about the size of a silver dollar coin and can continuously monitor temperature, respiratory rate and resting heart rate.
Razer Project Hazel is a smart mask with a UV sterilizer
Razer is getting in on the mask market with its concept for a high-tech N95-class face mask. So far, Razer's mask could sport active ventilation and autosterilization, a separate case for wireless charging, and a UV sterilizer. The mask is touting replaceable filters and rechargeable ventilators on the pods for sustainability.
Omron
Omron Vitalsight keeps your doctor in the loop
Amid the coronavirus, making sure your doctor is in the loop about your heath is crucial -- especially when visiting the doctor's office can be a big source of anxiety. Omron VitalSight is an already-set-up blood pressure cuff and hub that uploads results to a doctor automatically.
AirPop
AirPop Active+ smart mask tracks your breathing
The AirPop Active+ is a smart mask that comes with a sensor that tracks your breathing and mixes it with local air quality data to identify when you need to replace your filter. The masks will be available this month for $150.
LG
LG InstaView refrigerator sanitizes your drink
LG showed off an upgrade to its InstaView refrigerator line at CES 2021: A new fridge with a glass door that opens via voice command, and a water dispenser that uses UV light to sanitize your drink.
