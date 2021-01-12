CES 2021: This hearing aid uses AI to bring more sounds to your ears

Oticon, Inc.

At CES 2021 on Tuesday, hearing aid manufacturer Oticon, Inc. launched its Oticon More hearing aid -- the first built with an onboard deep neural network that gives people with hearing loss a better experience, the company claims. It joins a growing number of other hearing assistance devices that use technology to augment hearing.

The deep neural network inside the hearing aid is trained on 12 million real-life sounds, meaning it can process speech in noise more like the human brain does, and gives the brain more information needed to hear sonic details. It's built for people with mild to severe hearing loss. Oticon says the new hearing aid improves wearers' speech understanding, reduces the effort needed to listen and helps them remember more of what is being said, even when there's a lot of background noise.

Oticon More scans and analyzes the sound scene around you 500 times per second, and captures and processes all of the details of sound with more clarity and balance than others on the market, according to a release.

The hearing aid has a rechargeable battery. It can connect to your iPhone or Android device for streaming or making phone calls. And the Oticon ON app lets you control the device from your smartphone, adjusting the volume, checking the battery level and tracking your aid if you lose it.

Oticon More was named a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Health & Wellness and Wearable Technologies categories. It's available to purchase today, and its price is determined by individual hearing care professionals.

