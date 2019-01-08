Take a ride with Google at CES

CNET también está disponible en español.

It's a Google world after all

Google landed at CES 2019 with a massive pavilion in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The two story structure houses a wealth of exhibits on Google products and services, some of which it announced at the show. There was no shortage of color or pizazz.  

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.

1
of 31

Care for a ride?

A highlight is a Disneyland-like ride on the top floor of the pavilion. The ride is part of a big promotional blitz the search giant is making around the Assistant, the company's digital helper software, like Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri.

2
of 31

The ride was quite popular, with a queue beginning outside the pavilion's doors.

3
of 31

Once you're inside, you start in a room where you hear the story for the ride. Dad, the patriarch of a family, is sleeping as his wife leaves for a trip. Before she departs, she reminds him of his task for the day: rush through his errands and buy a cake for Grandma's 91st birthday. 

4
of 31

You're almost at the ride boarding area.

5
of 31

See? It does look like a theme park.

6
of 31

Then you board the ride for your trip through Dad's day.

7
of 31

Throughout the ride you see various hurdles Dad encounters -- like a traffic jam on the freeway and a baker that speaks only French -- and how he uses Google Assistant to get over them and complete his important task.

Published:Caption:Photo:James Martin/CNETRead the article
8
of 31

9
of 31

10
of 31

11
of 31

12
of 31

The ride also takes a brief dip outside.

13
of 31

14
of 31

15
of 31

16
of 31

Happy Birthday, Grandma!

17
of 31

After the ride, you can view and order photos of yourself taking a spin.

18
of 31

On to the gadgets

After the ride you can also peruse the exhibits.

19
of 31

20
of 31

21
of 31

22
of 31

23
of 31

24
of 31

25
of 31

26
of 31

27
of 31

28
of 31

29
of 31

More Google gear

The people working at the pavilion were decked out in Google gear.

30
of 31

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.

31
of 31
