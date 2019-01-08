Take a ride with Google at CES

Google landed at CES 2019 with a massive pavilion in the parking lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center. The two story structure houses a wealth of exhibits on Google products and services, some of which it announced at the show. There was no shortage of color or pizazz.
A highlight is a Disneyland-like ride on the top floor of the pavilion. The ride is part of a big promotional blitz the search giant is making around the Assistant, the company's digital helper software, like Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri.
Once you're inside, you start in a room where you hear the story for the ride. Dad, the patriarch of a family, is sleeping as his wife leaves for a trip. Before she departs, she reminds him of his task for the day: rush through his errands and buy a cake for Grandma's 91st birthday.
Throughout the ride you see various hurdles Dad encounters -- like a traffic jam on the freeway and a baker that speaks only French -- and how he uses Google Assistant to get over them and complete his important task.