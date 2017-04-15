The best tablets to take home to mom

Esto también se puede leer en español.
There are tons of tablets out there to treat your mom. Here are a few of the best models we recommend.
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the best tablet we've seen all year. It's the best for watching video and, if your mom is into the adult coloring book trend, it makes for the perfect digital coloring canvas.
Unlike the iPad Pro 9.7, the Samsung comes with a stylus. It's silky smooth to write with and never has to be synced or charged.
The Tab S3 the first HDR-ready tablet, although there isn't any HDR content ready for it yet, unfortunately. It's also the best tablet for watching video thanks to its bright, colorful OLED screen.
The Apple iPad is arguably the most popular tablet around, and the 9.7-inch Pro model comes in a beautiful rosy pink.
Most tablets come in just silver or black, so if mom loves flair, the iPad Pro 9.7 is a classy option.
If your mom uses an iPhone, a transition to an iPad Mini is pretty seamless. If you don't want to pay the premium for the iPad Mini 4, the iPad Mini 2 is a money-saving alternative.
Apple recently discontinued the iPad Mini 2, but you can still find it on retailers like Amazon for $250.
Another great tablet for watching video is the Lenovo Yoga Tab 3. The excellent thing about this model is its built-in stand and curved edge.
The built-in stand makes it easy to prop up for watching video, and the curved edge makes it comfortable to hold in one hand, like a paperback book with its pages flipped behind it.
Is your mom a writer on the go? The Google Pixel C is a great model for the traveling typist.
It's a solid and compact tablet with an unmatched keyboard boasting an incredibly sturdy magnetic connection.
If mom needs a laptop inside of a tablet's body, look no further than the Microsoft Surface Pro 4.
It has a built-in stand and killer keyboard cover that keeps its dimensions slim. It's also as powerful as a laptop.
The Amazon Fire is an inexpensive tablet for a mom who doesn't want all the fancy bells and whistles.
If mom just needs a simple tablet for reading, the Amazon Fire is a decent pick for the price.