Siri runs the smart home with these Apple HomeKit gadgets

These devices work with HomeKit

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat

Belkin WeMo HomeKit Bridge

D-Link Omna Security Camera

August Smart Lock Pro

Beddi Smart Alarm Clock

Apple HomePod

Elgato Eve Degree

Belkin WeMo Dimmer

Fibaro Flood Sensor

Elgato Eve Energy

Honeywell Lyric T5 Thermostat

Philips Hue 2.0

Carrier Cor 5C Thermostat

Elgato Eve Room

Nanoleaf Aurora LED Light Panels (Rhythm Edition)

Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat

iDevices Switch

iDevices Outdoor Switch

iHome iSP5 Smart Plug

Insteon Hub Pro

Lutron Caséta Wireless Lighting Kit

Schlage Sense Bluetooth Deadbolt

Honeywell Lyric Thermostat

Lifx Mini Wi-Fi Smart Bulb

Hunter Ceiling Fan

Chamberlain MyQ Home Bridge

Use Apple's HomeKit software (via iOS devices or the HomePod) to control compatible connected home gadgets. Here are the devices that put it to use, including the Lifx Plus (pictured).

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$79.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The Ecobee3 Lite works with HomeKit, so you can control your heating and cooling from Apple's Home app for iOS -- or with Siri.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Belkin's WeMo Bridge makes your existing WeMo devices HomeKit-enabled. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$39.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Ask Siri to pull up your Omna cam's live video feed.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$149.95
Read Full Review
See at Apple

Control August's Bluetooth- and Wi-Fi-enabled (Wi-Fi with Connect accessory) Smart Lock Pro with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$272.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Add the Beddi Smart Alarm Clock to an Apple HomeKit scene for multi-device automation.

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$89.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Use Apple's HomePod to control HomeKit smart home gadgets. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$449.00
Read Full Review
See at Walmart

Elgato's Eve Degree temperature, humidity and air quality sensor works with HomeKit, too.

Caption by / Photo by Elgato
$58.95
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The Belkin WeMo dimmable switch responds to Siri voice commands.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$64.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Ask Siri if there's a leak in your house using Fibaro's Flood Sensor.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$34.95
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Use Siri and the Home app to monitor and control Elgato's Eve Energy.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$43.53
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Honeywell's Lyric T5 works with a variety of smart home partners, including Apple HomeKit. Just ask Siri to change the temperature for you.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$89.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

You could also check out the new version of the Philips Hue Bridge, which adds HomeKit support to an already well-developed smart lighting platform.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$59.99
Read First Take
See at Amazon Marketplace

Control Carrier's Cor 5C thermostat from the iOS Home app or Siri.

Caption by / Photo by James Phelan/CNET
$150.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

You can also keep tabs on the conditions in your home using the Elgato Eve Room sensor, which monitors temperature, humidity and air quality. If you want to take a look at any of those metrics, just ask Siri.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$74.61
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Turn on presets for your Nanoleaf Aurora LED Light Panels (with Rhythm accessory) using Siri on your iOS device -- or on the HomePod. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$229.99
Read Full Review
See at Best Buy

The Ecobee4 Smart Thermostat has a built-in Alexa speaker, but it also works with Siri and the Home app. 

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$205.49
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Smart switches make it easy to automate anything with a plug in it, and with a HomeKit-compatible switch, like this one from iDevices, you'll be able to turn stuff on and off just by asking Siri.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$23.60
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

iDevices also makes an outdoor version of the switch that does the same thing -- perfect for automating your holiday lighting.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$52.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

This HomeKit-compatible smart plug from iHome isn't quite as fully featured as the iDevices Switch, but it costs a little less.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$99.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Insteon offers a HomeKit-compatible version of its hub -- hook it up with your router and you'll be able to automate Insteon's switches, sockets and light bulbs right alongside any other HomeKit gadgets you've got installed.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$59.99
Read Full Review
See at Dell Home

Another lighting option is this HomeKit-compatible kit from Lutron, which comes with two smart plugs that you can plug lamps into, and two remotes. Hook everything up and you'll be able to tell Siri to dim the lights.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$178.85
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Install Schlage's HomeKit-compatible smart deadbolt and you'll be able to lock and unlock it with a quick word with Siri.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$182.38
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

The Honeywell Lyric Thermostat (second-generation) also works with Apple's HomeKit platform.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$199.00
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Control your Lifx Mini Wi-Fi Smart Bulbs using Siri -- or the Home app. 

Caption by / Photo by Ry Crist/CNET
$44.99
Read Full Review
See at Amazon.com

Control Hunter's smart ceiling fans via Siri voice commands.  

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$299.00
Read First Take
See at Amazon.com

The Chamberlain MyQ Home Bridge also works with HomeKit. Ask Siri for the status or to control your garage door.

Caption by / Photo by Chamberlain
1 of 27
|

Siri runs the smart home with these Apple HomeKit gadgets

