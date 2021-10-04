Reebok drops another Ghostbusters sneaker collection, pink slime included

Bustin' makes me feel good! Reebok has unveiled a second collection of sneakers inspired by the Ghostbusters movies. A first drop of Ghostbusters Ghost Smashers in October 2020 drew on the classic comedies for design cues, while these new shoes also reference forthcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Reebok's Instapump Fury, Answer IV and Zig Kinetica silhouettes are treated to a Ghostbusters-themed redesign. They're joined by a new $160 model dubbed the Ecto Boot, based on Reebok's 1980s sneaker the OG Pump. The range comes in a mix of sizes for adults and kids.

The garish $200 Instapump Fury is based on the mood slime from Ghostbusters II. Meanwhile the $140 semi-translucent, glow-in-the-dark Zig Kinetica is inspired by new ghost Muncher, who appears alongside Paul Rudd in Afterlife.

The Reebok x Ghostbusters collection will be available Oct. 13th for Reebok Unlocked members, then to the rest of us Oct. 15. They join a range of shoes inspired by movies like Jurassic Park and Aliens.

Delayed several times by the COVID pandemic, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to be released Nov. 19.