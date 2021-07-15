Jurassic Park Reebok sneakers are 65 millions of awesome

Feast your eyes on these Jurassic Park-inspired shoes, hoodies and T-shirts.
Hold on to your boots: The new range of Reebok x Jurassic Park footwear and apparel lets you step into the classic dinosaur movie.
Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth and final film in the dino-tastic series, won't be released until June 2022. In the meantime, these kids and adult shoes combine the DNA of Reebok's best-known sneakers with the iconography of Steven Spielberg's 1993 film. They come in unisex sizing and drop July 30.
Among the range are sneakers inspired by the park's iconic Ford Explorer and Jeep Wrangler vehicles, Ian Malcolm's chaos theory and treacherous park employee Dennis Nedry's loud shirt. Click through the photos to see the shoes, hoodies and T-shirts inspired by the original Jurassic Park.
Welcome... to Jurassic Park.
Check out the Instapump Fury OG, costing $200.
Inspired by the park's Ford Explorer vehicles shuttling guests around the island.
The sole shows the scars of a run-in with dinosaurs.
Life, uh.... finds a way.
This Instapump Fury features a leather collar lining based on the SUV's seats.
These are available in adult and infant sizing.
The famous pump ball gets you pumped up to be wearing such cool kicks.
This is the Classic Leather, costing $120.
Inspired by Dr. Ian Malcolm's study of chaos theory mathematics, each shoe is "part simplicity, part utter chaos..
Jeff Goldblum played Ian Malcolm in the films.
The chaotic side of the shoe celebrates Ian Malcolm's fashion sense with different textures and patterns from floral to sabretooth tiger.
The more ordered side features the Jurassic Park logo and a brooch jewel detail like the necklace Jeff Goldblum wears in the movie.
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn't stop to think whether they should.
This is the Club C Legacy, costing $100.
The bottom of the shoe preserves mosquito DNA, probably for millions of years.
The Club C Legacy pays homage to Mr. DNA, the cartoon character who explained the process of re-creating dinosaur DNA.
Clever girl...
Inspired by larcenous park employee Dennis Nedry, the Club C 85 costs $110 exclusively for Reebok Unlocked members.
The floral print heel is reminiscent of the loud shirt Nedry wears in the film.
The zebra-striped pony hair heel cap mimics Nedry's screensaver.
Find Nedry! Check the vending machines!
The yellow tongue recalls Nedry's brightly colored raincoat worn in his ill-fated escape attempt.
The sole is inscribed with Malcolm's explanation of evolution (and Dr. Ellie Satler's pithy rejoinder).
Yeah, but John, if Pirates of the Caribbean breaks down, the pirates don't eat the tourists.
Meet the Jurassic Stomper, priced at $200.
You've got it, and you slap it on a plastic lunch box.
The upper of this sturdy shoe is made of leather and neoprene.
The Jurassic Stomper is inspired by the uniforms of the InGen staff working in the park.
The Stomper comes with multiple patches that can be swapped out to show which department you work for.
Looks like we're out of a job...
Don't you mean extinct?
I hate being right all the time.
This Jurassic Park-themed take on the Reebok Classic Leather comes in grade school, preschool and infant sizing.
The red and yellow colorway is inspired by the original film's iconic poster.
Hold on to your butts.
When you gotta go, you gotta go.
This is the Zig Devil Kinetica, costing $140.
The contemporary sport-style Zig Kinetica II is redesigned to resemble the park staff's Jeep Wrangler vehicles, as well as a speckled midsole inspired by the high-speed chases through mud.
"Objects in mirror are closer than they appear."
Must go faster!
The tongue incorporates leather webbing, in a nod to the vehicle's rearview mirror and the park's electric fences.
This is the Reebok Zig Dynamica, for kids.
Small versions of adults, honey.
I happen to be a vegetarian.
These come in grade school, preschool and infant sizing.
Mr. Hammond, after careful consideration I've decided not to endorse your park.