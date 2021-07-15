Jurassic Park Reebok sneakers are 65 millions of awesome

Hold on to your boots: The new range of Reebok x Jurassic Park footwear and apparel lets you step into the classic dinosaur movie.

Jurassic World: Dominion, the sixth and final film in the dino-tastic series, won't be released until June 2022. In the meantime, these kids and adult shoes combine the DNA of Reebok's best-known sneakers with the iconography of Steven Spielberg's 1993 film. They come in unisex sizing and drop July 30.

Among the range are sneakers inspired by the park's iconic Ford Explorer and Jeep Wrangler vehicles, Ian Malcolm's chaos theory and treacherous park employee Dennis Nedry's loud shirt. Click through the photos to see the shoes, hoodies and T-shirts inspired by the original Jurassic Park.