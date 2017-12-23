The rise of CGI characters
Which CGI characters qualify?
Neomorph/Xenomorph from "Alien: Covenant"
Steppenwolf from "Justice League"
Ares from "Wonder Woman"
The Asset from "The Shape of Water"
Supreme Leader Snoke from "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"
The Pearls from "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets"
Korg from "Thor: Ragnarok"
Rocket Raccoon from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2"
King Kong from "Kong: Skull Island"
Baby Groot from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2"
The Beast from "Beauty and the Beast"
The Hulk from "Thor: Ragnarok"
Bad Ape from "War for the Planet of the Apes"
Paddington from "Paddington 2"
Caesar from "War for the Planet of the Apes"