Bringing 'War for the Planet of the Apes' to life

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Special Features
Bringing 'War for the Planet of the Apes' to lifeStars Andy Serkis, Steve Zahn and Amiah Miller join director Matt Reeves revealing the technology behind the astonishing performance capture in the Planet of the Apes films.
Transcript
I did not start this war. [MUSIC] But I will finish it. The technical challenges is just that the ape shots are very complex. And so there are more of them. So the harder thing about this movie was more, grander scale, grander action. The greatest thing on this movie is the level of detail in the rendering, the skin textures, the fur textures, the eyes. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] It was difficult at first, because I never worked it before. I had to do the scenes with the apes and then without so, I have little pieces of tape to represent the apes. And so I had to look at certain way and stuff like that. I was just reacting to how or normally react tries in that situation. It's like shooting any other movie. Other than the fact that you have dots on you, right. It's different for her because we do a scene together, all of us, and then we leave the scene and she has to do it by herself in the same way as if we are there. So it's a harder gig for You know, a human. But that performance is better when we're together. They'll use that, its just harder in post to render it. You take the performance that's shot on the day and then you live with in the cut for months and months and months and you create the drama all around that. So it has to work in its own right. And then in the background the vision effects team get to work and the shots get replaced one by one. This one is a purely [UNKNOWN] operation. They're my old team from back in the day on Lord of the Rings and the guys there know my face and facial muscles in practically every single expression I'm ever capable of making more than anyone else on the planet, I think. [MUSIC] It's like a master class with a great actor. Well he didn't give me technical advice, he gave me acting advice, I mean he gave me those guys, I had to jump into this world that they've been for a long time, playing a chimpanzee and yet the same time Letting that go and to play this little guy who is just so excited to be around new friends. You know that was the character. That's what you play. The physical part that you drill over and over again and try to embody has to be second nature once you get to that point. So that's where that helped Came in. It's the closest thing I've done to theater in film which is if you were to have told me that before I knew I would have laughed at you. [BLANK_AUDIO]