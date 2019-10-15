Pixel 4 and 4 XL hands-on: Dual rear cameras, radar face unlock
This is the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL from Google, finally.
And to get right to the point, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about these two phones.
[MUSIC]
The Pixel 4 has to be one of the most leaked and teased, Phones in recent memory.
In fact, Google itself shared a photo of the phone back in June on Twitter.
But I got to say the phones in person look far better than the photo that was tweeted.
The pixel for comes with a new industrial design and a square camera right.
All belted together by a new aluminum band that wraps around the sides.
Good news, the Pixel 4 XL loses the ugly notch that that Pixel 3 XL had.
Good riddance.
The overall size of Google's newest phones is roughly the same size as last year's Pixel 3 and 3 XL.
With the new pixels being just a millimeter or so bigger, the new phones are also a tad heavier but the pixel four and four XL have a more solid feel when I picked it up.
It just felt more robust than any other Pixel phone i'd held
[MUSIC]
On the front or were some of the.
Biggest changes have occurred with a new 90 hertz OLED display like that on the one plus seven pro or last year as a sous Rog phone, which refreshes the display 90 times a second, makes graphics look smoother and text looks sharper.
Google calls the new screen on the pixel for smooth display which sounds like a great name for a jazz band.
But smooth display can actually switch refresh rates depending on what's on the screen.
The pixel for has a 5.7 inch display up from last year's 5.5 inch one found on the pixel three, and the pixel for XL has a 6.3 inch display the same size as last year's pixel three XL.
The new displays have a feature called ambient EQ, which sounds like the name of a jazz album.
MVEQ adjust the color temperature and different lighting situations to make the screen look more clean and natural, kind of like apples true tone on the iPhone and iPad.
But it's what's above the screen that's really really impressive.
It's called motion sensor and it uses a mix of sensors, infrared and radar to let you unlock the phone with your face.
In fact, motion sensor is considered a strong biometric.
She can use it with Google pay as well as your password apps.
Motion sense can be used in other instances to like if you're listening to Spotify, you can swipe your hand above the phone to forward a track or swipe it the other way to reverse a track.
There are live wallpapers that react to your motion like you could send hearts to a Pokemon And you can even swipe your hand to dismiss a call or turn off an alarm.
But what's get to what many of you are most interested in, the cameras.
The Pixel four has two rear cameras.
The first one is the exact same as last years pixel three, it's a wide angle camera with an aperture of f1.7 with a 12 megapixel sensor.
And then there's a brand new 16 megapixel telephoto camera with an aperture of F2.4 that provides the Pixel 4 a two times optical zoom.
When I asked Google why they opted for a telephoto camera as opposed an ultra-wide angle camera like those found on the Galaxy S10 line and The new iPhones, they thought zooming in on a subject, was more important to people.
This camera duo brings a slew of improvements and new features, for example Night Sight which takes multiple images in low light and combines them to make your photos look brighter and have less noise, is now capable of taking photos of stars.
Yep, that's right you can be an astrophotographer just by using your phone.
Another improvement is when you take HDR+ photos you now get a live preview of what the photo will look like before you take it.
You don't have to wait a second or so for the phone to process the image to see how your photo actually turned out.
There are now dual sliders that let you adjust highlights and shadows of the viewfinder instead of just the overall exposure.
And Google claims portrait mode is improved.
Basically it's now using the two rear cameras to cut out and blur the edges of your subjects.
Also, you can now have a wide angle portrait option.
[MUSIC]
All these improvements are powered by a new neural core chip that does all the processing locally on the phone.
Gone are the dual selfie cameras of the pixel three and in it's place is a single eight mega pixel camera with a wider field of view.
Video is largely unchanged but now has an audio transcription option that actually live captions your videos as you record them.
In fact, Google also launched its very first audio recorder app that uses the live transcription technology that it does in video.
There's also a new version of Google Assistant that better integrates across the phone.
Voice commands are better and you can now swipe up diagonally from the bottom corners of the phone to pull up a dreamlike cloud.
For Google Assistant.
The new pixels come in black, white or orange.
Actually, Google calls it so orange.
Pixel 4 64 GB of storage cost $799 and a pixel 4 XL with 64 GB of storage cost $899 though you can upgrade either 228 GB for $100 more.
We look forward to testing up both phones more in depth to see how the cameras and new OS live up to the hype.
[MUSIC]
