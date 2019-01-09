CES 2019: Red Magic Mars phone struts an aggressive gamer aesthetic

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Nubia Red Magic Mars

At CES 2019, Nubia showed off an eye-catching new phone geared toward gamers called the Red Magic Mars.  

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.  

Despite the odd name, the phone looks pretty cool. It has a hexagon-shaped 16-megapixel rear camera, a cool-looking fingerprint scanner and this strip of LED lights that light up with different colors.  

If you're not very familiar with Nubia, it's a subsidiary of the Chinese phone company ZTE. 

Nubia equipped the phone with a Snapdragon 845 chipset, a 6-inch, 1080p display and the highest-end model has 10 gigs of RAM.   

A closer look at the Red Magic Mars' design details.

Its 3,800mAh battery also has a liquid- and air-cooling system to combat overheating.  

The phone also has two touch-sensitive shoulder buttons located on the side, which can be mapped to in-game buttons of your choice.   

This is similar to other phones, like the ASUS ROG gaming phone

The company plans to sell the Red Magic Mars sometime this quarter for $399 in North America and Europe.  

