Nokia 210, 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2 debut at MWC

Nokia 210, 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2

At MWC 2019, Nokia unveiled four phones aimed at the budget-minded buyer: the Nokia 210, 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2.

Read the article
1
of 57

Nokia 210

With its physical number keys, brick body and limited software capabilities, the Nokia 210 is the company's latest nostalgia trip.  

Read the article
2
of 57

Nokia 210

But its purposefully classic look may be a good fit for those looking for a simple, user-friendly feature phone.   

Read the article
3
of 57

Nokia 210

It's also super cheap, priced at 30 euros (that converts to about $35, £25 or AU$50).  

Read the article
4
of 57

Nokia 210

If you're worried about being too off the grid, the Nokia 210 does have a few modern fixings.  

Read the article
5
of 57

Nokia 210

You can browse the web and post to Facebook, for example, on the Opera Mini browser.     

Read the article
6
of 57

Nokia 210

Nokia also included its signature game of Snake, albeit an updated version that's not as nostalgia-inducing as the design.  

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
7
of 57

Nokia 210

Click through to see more pictures of the Nokia 210, then we'll check out the rest of Nokia's new budget phones.

Read the article
8
of 57

Nokia 210

Read the article
9
of 57

Nokia 210

Read the article
10
of 57

Nokia 210

Read the article
11
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2

The other three Nokia devices are modern smartphones with touchscreen displays and the Android operating system.

Read the article
12
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

The Nokia 1 Plus has a 5.45-inch display.

Read the article
13
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

It runs Android 9 Pie, Go Edition. Android Go is a lighter version of the OS and its essential apps, which lets entry-level phones run modern Android smoothly, on a lighter memory footprint.  

Read the article
14
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

Other specs include an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus.

Read the article
15
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

A look at the camera's interface.

Read the article
16
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

With two storage options, the 1 Plus costs 89 euros (8GB) or 99 euros (16GB). That's about $100 or $110; £80 or £90; and AU$140 or AU$160, respectively.  

Read the article
17
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

The 1 Plus has a polycarbonate body with a 3D Nano textured pattern.

Read the article
18
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

It's powered by a quad-core processor and a 2,500-mAh battery.

Read the article
19
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

Click through for more pictures of the Nokia 1 Plus, then more new phones.

Read the article
20
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

Read the article
21
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

Read the article
22
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

Read the article
23
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

Read the article
24
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

Read the article
25
of 57

Nokia 1 Plus

Read the article
26
of 57

Nokia 3.2

The Nokia 3.2 runs Android One, another version of Android from Google that allows cheaper phones from emerging markets to run the OS.  

Read the article
27
of 57

Nokia 3.2

Android One is a trimmed down, stock version of Android, void of any fancy interface additions phone makers may add.   

Read the article
28
of 57

Nokia 3.2

The 3.2 has a 6.26-inch display and a Snapdragon 429 processor.

Read the article
29
of 57

Nokia 3.2

It's equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Read the article
30
of 57

Nokia 3.2

Both the 3.2 and the 4.2 have power buttons that light up and pulsate for notifications.

Read the article
31
of 57

Nokia 3.2

The Nokia 3.2 costs 129 euros ($145, £115 or AU$205, converted).  

Read the article
32
of 57

Nokia 3.2

Click through for more photos of the Nokia 3.2.

Read the article
33
of 57

Nokia 3.2

Read the article
34
of 57

Nokia 3.2

Read the article
35
of 57

Nokia 3.2

Read the article
36
of 57

Nokia 3.2

Read the article
37
of 57

Nokia 3.2

Read the article
38
of 57

Nokia 4.2

As the high-end phone of the group, the Nokia 4.2 features two cameras on the back, a 13-megapixel standard camera and a 2-megapixel camera that senses depth.   

Read the article
39
of 57

Nokia 4.2

It also features a fingerprint sensor and secure NFC for authorizing digital payments on Google Pay.   

Read the article
40
of 57

Nokia 4.2

It too runs Android 9 Pie One.

Read the article
41
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Both the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 have a dedicated button that launch the digital voice assistant, Google Assistant.

Read the article
42
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Though it's the "priciest" phone of the bunch, it's still relatively affordable as far as midrange phones go. It costs 169 euros ($190, £150 or AU$270 converted).  

Read the article
43
of 57

Nokia 4.2

As mentioned before, the Nokia 4.2's power button lights up.  

Read the article
44
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Click through for a closer look at the Nokia 4.2.

Read the article
45
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
46
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
47
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
48
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
49
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
50
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
51
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
52
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
53
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
54
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
55
of 57

Nokia 4.2

Read the article
56
of 57

Nokia 210, 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2

With its variety of options, Nokia continues to offer inexpensive Android phones to a global market. While you may not see these phones in the US, they will be available in parts of Europe.

For more from Barcelona, check out CNET's full coverage of MWC here.  

Read the article
57
of 57
