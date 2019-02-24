Nokia 210, 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2 debut at MWC

Esto también se puede leer en español.
In addition to the Nokia 9, the company showed off a feature phone and three mid-tier smartphones at...
Here's what we thought of the first foldable phone titans.
At MWC 2019, Nokia unveiled four phones aimed at the budget-minded buyer: the Nokia 210, 1 Plus, 3.2 and 4.2.
With its physical number keys, brick body and limited software capabilities, the Nokia 210 is the company's latest nostalgia trip.
But its purposefully classic look may be a good fit for those looking for a simple, user-friendly feature phone.
It's also super cheap, priced at 30 euros (that converts to about $35, £25 or AU$50).
If you're worried about being too off the grid, the Nokia 210 does have a few modern fixings.
You can browse the web and post to Facebook, for example, on the Opera Mini browser.
Nokia also included its signature game of Snake, albeit an updated version that's not as nostalgia-inducing as the design.
Click through to see more pictures of the Nokia 210, then we'll check out the rest of Nokia's new budget phones.
The other three Nokia devices are modern smartphones with touchscreen displays and the Android operating system.
The Nokia 1 Plus has a 5.45-inch display.
It runs Android 9 Pie, Go Edition. Android Go is a lighter version of the OS and its essential apps, which lets entry-level phones run modern Android smoothly, on a lighter memory footprint.
Other specs include an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus.
A look at the camera's interface.
With two storage options, the 1 Plus costs 89 euros (8GB) or 99 euros (16GB). That's about $100 or $110; £80 or £90; and AU$140 or AU$160, respectively.
The 1 Plus has a polycarbonate body with a 3D Nano textured pattern.
It's powered by a quad-core processor and a 2,500-mAh battery.
Click through for more pictures of the Nokia 1 Plus, then more new phones.
The Nokia 3.2 runs Android One, another version of Android from Google that allows cheaper phones from emerging markets to run the OS.
Android One is a trimmed down, stock version of Android, void of any fancy interface additions phone makers may add.
The 3.2 has a 6.26-inch display and a Snapdragon 429 processor.
It's equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera.
Both the 3.2 and the 4.2 have power buttons that light up and pulsate for notifications.
The Nokia 3.2 costs 129 euros ($145, £115 or AU$205, converted).
Click through for more photos of the Nokia 3.2.
As the high-end phone of the group, the Nokia 4.2 features two cameras on the back, a 13-megapixel standard camera and a 2-megapixel camera that senses depth.
It also features a fingerprint sensor and secure NFC for authorizing digital payments on Google Pay.
It too runs Android 9 Pie One.
Both the Nokia 3.2 and 4.2 have a dedicated button that launch the digital voice assistant, Google Assistant.
Though it's the "priciest" phone of the bunch, it's still relatively affordable as far as midrange phones go. It costs 169 euros ($190, £150 or AU$270 converted).
As mentioned before, the Nokia 4.2's power button lights up.
Click through for a closer look at the Nokia 4.2.
With its variety of options, Nokia continues to offer inexpensive Android phones to a global market. While you may not see these phones in the US, they will be available in parts of Europe.
