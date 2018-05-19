Meet the smartest locks on the block

Smart locks offer convenient, key-free access to your home, whether by code, by app, by proximity or by the touch of your finger.
There are keyless options, Bluetooth options, locks that fit on your deadbolt and complete replacement locks. That's all well and good, but it also makes for a connected lock landscape that's a bit tricky to navigate if you're new to smart-home tech.
To that end, here's a quick look at the best smart locks available today, with links to full reviews to help you lock down the right one.
Still our favorite smart lock, the $249 August Smart Lock Pro offers nearly every feature a smart lock user could want. For $279, you'll get the August Smart Lock Pro, a Connect Wi-Fi module for remote access and a DoorSense open/close sensor that tells you whether your door is open or closed.
The Pro also supports Z-Wave (hub not included) and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri and Nest. You can also control your lock from your smart watch and give access to friends and family via Bluetooth. August smart locks also work with August Access, part of August's app that lets people give temporary virtual "keys" to service people, couriers and retail delivery services.
August's second-generation smart lock has a more traditional design, costs just $149, and works with Amazon Alexa speakers and the Google Home. This slimmer August Smart Lock also works with Apple HomeKit and is a decent entry-level option that performs well and offers a lot for its price.
Much about this lock remains the same as previous generations. You can install it in minutes flat, it relies on the same August app as before, and like August's Smart Lock Pro, this simpler version also comes with DoorSense. It also works with August Access, part of August's app that lets users give temporary virtual "keys" to service people, couriers and retail delivery services.
The retrofit Friday Lock is finally available after two years of crowdfunding and development. It's a stunning take on how to style a smart lock and comes with your choice of six different metal shells to match almost any home's hardware.
The Friday lock is only compatible with Apple HomeKit for now and has its own companion app to lock and unlock the door, see activity logs and share Bluetooth keys. At $249, it isn't cheap, but it sure looks good.
Igloohome's Deadbolt 02 is a versatile lock with keypad, Bluetooth and physical key access. With added 9V battery jump start, it seems nearly impossible to get locked out. The app doesn't do quite as much as you'd think, as it cannot lock your door or display the lock status.
If you're looking for a touchscreen keypad, Igloohome's Deadbolt 02 is a good-looking lock with physical and Bluetooth key options for unlocking. It's currently priced at $199, not far from the pricing of other touchscreen deadbolts like Kwikset's Obsidian and Yale's Assure Lock SL.
The $229 Kwikset Kevo is a connected deadbolt that uses Unikey's touch-to-unlock technology to let you inside with just a tap. The lock pairs with your phone or with a fob over Bluetooth.
Kwikset Kevo works with Amazon Alexa, Ring doorbells, Skybell, Nest, select Honeywell Thermostats, Android Wear and IFTTT. Just be prepared to spend -- the second-gen Kevo retails for $229 and charges $2 each time you want to share full access with someone else.
Published:
/
Caption:Molly Price
/ Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
The Kwikset Obsidian is a modern looking, sleek smart lock. Entirely keyless, the $180 version is a touchscreen deadbolt and nothing more. The $229 Home Connect version includes Z-Wave Plus for integrating with hubs like Wink and SmartThings. It also works with Amazon Key, Amazon's in-home package delivery service for Amazon Prime subscribers.
Obsidian doesn't yet work with HomeKit or Google Home, but it did function well with Amazon Alexa in our testing. If you're looking for a super-stylish touchscreen deadbolt, Kwikset has you covered.
The $200 Kwikset Premis uses the same, touchpad-centric design as most of Kwikset's smart locks, but it adds in compatibility with Apple HomeKit. With HomeKit compatibility, you can control and automate the lock directly from Apple's Home app alongside other compatible devices and lock or unlock it with Siri commands.
Unlike the Kevo, it doesn't charge you anything extra to share access with friends and family. The lock's well-designed app does a terrific job at managing multiple users, including options for limiting access to specific days and times, or for creating codes that expire after a set period of time.
Published:
/
Caption:Molly Price
/ Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
The latest smart lock to hit the market, the $249 Nest x Yale Lock looks great and works with Nest to lock the door when you're away, disarm your Nest Secure alarm system, and manage up to 20 passcodes.
If you love Nest products (and especially if you own the Nest Secure alarm system) the Nest x Yale smart lock is a good bet. If you're after voice control or more flexible smart-home hub integration, look elsewhere.
Published:
/
Caption:Molly Price
/ Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
The Sesame is a reasonably priced and easy to install retrofit smart lock from startup Candy House. With the looks of an old-school kitchen timer, the Sesame includes a knock-to-unlock feature for iOS devices and comes in at the same price as the August Smart Lock, $149.
The Sesame doesn't work natively with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Siri, though you can control the lock via Google and Alexa with IFTTT recipes. If you're looking to get the most for your money in a retrofit lock, August remains your best bet.
Published:
/
Caption:Molly Price
/ Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET
Kwikset isn't your only option for a smart lock that works with Siri. Schlage was first to the market with a HomeKit-compatible deadbolt. The $200 Schlage Sense also works with Amazon Alexa when paired with a third-party smart hub or alarm system and you'll get 30 access codes.
The Sense is basically the exact same product as the Premis, albeit with a slightly less polished app. You'll also probably have better luck finding one at a discount, given that it's been out longer.
Yale's sleekest touchscreen deadbolt yet, the $169 Assure SL offers all the same functionality as previous models with a slimmed down profile. It also works with Amazon Key, Amazon's in-home package delivery service for Amazon Prime subscribers.
The Yale Assure SL Touchscreen Deadbolt comes in three finishes and can be upgraded with a $50 network module to work with most smart-home platforms.
Published:
/
Caption:Molly Price
/ Photo: Chris Monroe/CNET